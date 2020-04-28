Fidelity Investments announces 100 technology jobs for Dublin and Galway

The financial services firm is accelerating its expansion in Ireland, hiring for key tech roles such as software engineers.

Today (28 April), Fidelity Investments announced that it will hire for 100 new technology roles in Ireland. The financial services firm, which is headquartered in Boston, said that it will accelerate its recruitment drive in response to the changing needs of its clients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “vast majority” of the new hires will be software engineers and will be based at offices in Dublin and Galway. The company’s general manager for Ireland, Al Riviezzo, said that new joiners will help the Irish team support the global firm through “critical technology and operations support”.

“All of our 1,100-strong workforce are working from home across Ireland and ready to welcome new colleagues to support our expanding need for tech skills and talent we have based here in Ireland,” Riviezzo added.

Areas of focus for Fidelity Investments include asset management, brokerage and administrative solutions serving personal, workplace, intermediary and institutional markets. It has teams in the US, Europe and India.

Fidelity was named one of Glassdoor’s 2020 Best Places to Work in the US and it has been recognised in Ireland for its support of women in technology.

‘A safe and enhanced onboarding process’

To take on new hires during the ongoing pandemic, the company plans to roll out a number of new initiatives. These include expedited hiring, virtual onboarding and training, and “wide-ranging work-from-home flexibility”.

The company also recently brought in updated supports and benefits for its staff around time, flexibility and care services, such as leave allowances for “unexpected home-life events” and Covid-19 screening.

Conor McDonnell, head of HR at Fidelity Investments Ireland, said: “We understand that these are very uncertain times, however, Fidelity Investments is a dynamic company which allows us protect our existing staff and look to fill a significant number of roles within our business.

“We want to assure people considering a new job or career change that Fidelity Investments continues to actively recruit and hire for several critical roles and is accelerating hiring in key tech areas. New employees will experience a safe and enhanced onboarding process.”

Visit Fidelity’s careers page for more information about new roles.