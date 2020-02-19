13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now

On the lookout for a job in finance? These 13 companies from a range of different industries are all hiring in Ireland.

A job in financial services doesn’t always necessarily mean working in a bank, and could involve a whole range of companies in diverse sectors of science and tech.

Whether it’s software engineering or cloud development, biopharma or insurance, there’s a company out there in need of your financial expertise. These 13 companies, for example, are all currently hiring for finance-related roles in Ireland.

Accenture

Professional services company Accenture specialises in a variety of sectors, from strategy and security to digital and tech. To help it achieve its goal of “empowering clients with data-driven insights”, it’s currently looking to fill a number of financial positions.

Aon

Aon prizes diversity and independent thinking across its insurance, health and data analytics divisions, among others. Its offices in Cork and Dublin are on the lookout at the moment for experts in such areas as capital analysis and benefits administration.

Dropbox

Dublin is the home of Dropbox’s European hub, where its teams are helping it build “the world’s first smart workplace”. On the financial side of things, Dropbox in Dublin is seeking out people in internal audit.

Cornmarket

Financial planning and insurance company Cornmarket is hiring for a financial advisor among other roles. With employee benefit offerings in volunteering, wellbeing, development and recognition, it might be the next stop along your financial career path.

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet is a data analytics and insights company on a mission to create a “global network of trust” for its clients. The company is regularly adding to its Dublin team, including people with financial backgrounds.

EY

Assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services provider EY aims to build “trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies” around the world. Its Ireland-based teams are often hiring for a range of roles, with finance-related positions among them.

Jaguar Land Rover

At its software engineering centre in Shannon, Jaguar Land Rover is focused on autonomous and next-generation vehicles. But the company needs people from a wide range of backgrounds to help with this innovation, which is why it’s hiring in such areas as procurement.

New Relic

Deep performance analytics company New Relic helps its clients to view and analyse large volumes of data in real time. With offices around the world, New Relic describes its workforce as a “talented crew of nerds”. Sound like the right environment for you? The company is hiring at its Dublin base.

PwC

Another global client-facing company hiring for finance-related roles is PwC. It specialises in such services as audit and assurance, people and organisation, and tax and private business. To help the company deliver across these areas, PwC is on the lookout for new joiners.

Takeda

When you think of a job in finance, a life sciences company might not spring to mind. But organisations such as Takeda, working to help people living with rare diseases, can be a rewarding workplace for people in any profession. And it’s recruiting for people in finance.

Verizon Media

The focus at Verizon Media is on the next generation – whether it’s content, advertising or technology. The company’s mission is to “help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact”, and it’s hiring for people in finance to contribute to that aim.

Workhuman

Workhuman is an integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform with co-headquarters in Massachusetts and Dublin. And, like the others on this list, it’s hiring for finance roles.

Zoetis

Finally, Zoetis is hiring for finance professionals to join its Dublin team. The global health company delivers medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products for livestock.