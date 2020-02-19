All Advice People Employers Jobs
13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now
Jobs
Image: © Stanislav/Stock.adobe.com

13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now

1 hour ago40 Views

On the lookout for a job in finance? These 13 companies from a range of different industries are all hiring in Ireland.

A job in financial services doesn’t always necessarily mean working in a bank, and could involve a whole range of companies in diverse sectors of science and tech.

Whether it’s software engineering or cloud development, biopharma or insurance, there’s a company out there in need of your financial expertise. These 13 companies, for example, are all currently hiring for finance-related roles in Ireland.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

Accenture

Professional services company Accenture specialises in a variety of sectors, from strategy and security to digital and tech. To help it achieve its goal of “empowering clients with data-driven insights”, it’s currently looking to fill a number of financial positions.

Learn about Life at Accenture
Life at Accenture
Life at Accenture

Aon

Aon prizes diversity and independent thinking across its insurance, health and data analytics divisions, among others. Its offices in Cork and Dublin are on the lookout at the moment for experts in such areas as capital analysis and benefits administration.

Learn about Life at Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics
Life at Aon Center for Innovation and Analytics
Life at Aon Center for Innovation and Analytics

Dropbox

Dublin is the home of Dropbox’s European hub, where its teams are helping it build “the world’s first smart workplace”. On the financial side of things, Dropbox in Dublin is seeking out people in internal audit.

Learn about Life at Dropbox
Life at Dropbox
Life at Dropbox

Cornmarket

Financial planning and insurance company Cornmarket is hiring for a financial advisor among other roles. With employee benefit offerings in volunteering, wellbeing, development and recognition, it might be the next stop along your financial career path.

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet is a data analytics and insights company on a mission to create a “global network of trust” for its clients. The company is regularly adding to its Dublin team, including people with financial backgrounds.

Learn about Life at Dun & Bradstreet
Life at Dun & Bradstreet
Life at Dun & Bradstreet

EY

Assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services provider EY aims to build “trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies” around the world. Its Ireland-based teams are often hiring for a range of roles, with finance-related positions among them.

Learn about Life at EY
Life at EY
Life at EY
Life at EY

Jaguar Land Rover

At its software engineering centre in Shannon, Jaguar Land Rover is focused on autonomous and next-generation vehicles. But the company needs people from a wide range of backgrounds to help with this innovation, which is why it’s hiring in such areas as procurement.

Learn about Life at Jaguar Land Rover
Life at Jaguar Land Rover
Life at Jaguar Land Rover

New Relic

Deep performance analytics company New Relic helps its clients to view and analyse large volumes of data in real time. With offices around the world, New Relic describes its workforce as a “talented crew of nerds”. Sound like the right environment for you? The company is hiring at its Dublin base.

Learn about Life at New Relic
Life at New Relic
Life at New Relic
Life at New Relic

PwC

Another global client-facing company hiring for finance-related roles is PwC. It specialises in such services as audit and assurance, people and organisation, and tax and private business. To help the company deliver across these areas, PwC is on the lookout for new joiners.

Learn about Life at PwC
Life at PwC
Life at PwC

Takeda

When you think of a job in finance, a life sciences company might not spring to mind. But organisations such as Takeda, working to help people living with rare diseases, can be a rewarding workplace for people in any profession. And it’s recruiting for people in finance.

Learn about Life at Takeda
Life at Takeda
Life at Takeda

Verizon Media

The focus at Verizon Media is on the next generation – whether it’s content, advertising or technology. The company’s mission is to “help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact”, and it’s hiring for people in finance to contribute to that aim.

Learn about Life at Verizon Media
Life at Verizon Media
Life at Verizon Media

Workhuman

Workhuman is an integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform with co-headquarters in Massachusetts and Dublin. And, like the others on this list, it’s hiring for finance roles.

Learn about Life at Workhuman
Life at Workhuman
Life at Workhuman

Zoetis

Finally, Zoetis is hiring for finance professionals to join its Dublin team. The global health company delivers medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products for livestock.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

More from careers

13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now
8 finance companies hiring for software talent right now
13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now
HR Duo is hiring tech specialists and software engineers in Meath
13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now
5 things you need for working at a company developing in-flight software
13 diverse companies hiring in financial services right now
Why it’s worth looking in unexpected places for a career in tech

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading