GoFundMe announces 10 jobs at Dublin office as demand surges

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced plans to hire 10 people at its Dublin office as it experiences increased demand.

At a time of great uncertainty with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced plans to create 10 jobs at its Dublin office. The company said it will hire across three of its Ireland-based teams, with roles in customer care, trust and safety, and payments.

It added that since the company opened its Dublin office four years ago, the platform has seen more than €9bn donated to different causes around the world.

Speaking of the new Dublin jobs, GoFundMe’s manager of European customer operations, Nicole Schneegass, said: “In the last four years we have continued to grow the GoFundMe team here in Dublin.

“At GoFundMe, we believe that the impulse to help a person, support a community, or change a nation should never be ignored and these new roles will allow people to turn compassion into action. We look forward to welcoming new members to our team and continuing our growth in Ireland.”

Given that many people in Ireland are now being asked to stay at home where possible to limit the spread of the coronavirus, GoFundMe said it will be conducting interviews remotely, with expectations of a start date in early May.

Unprecedented demand

According to The New York Times, the crowdfunding platform is experiencing unprecedented demand at the moment, with the number of coronavirus-related campaigns jumping by 60pc between 20 and 24 March, reaching 35,000.

So far, GoFundMe said that these campaigns have seen donors give upwards of $60m. It also announced a partnership with Yelp, allowing restaurants struggling to make ends meet following closures to post crowdfunding campaigns on their Yelp sites.

In Ireland, a single campaign to help feed hospital and emergency workers using GoFundMe has raised more than €330,000 in just 10 days.