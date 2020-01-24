HR Duo is hiring tech specialists and software engineers in Meath

HR Duo will grow its workforce to 60 in the next three years as it expands its software and services business.

Meath-based HR software and services firm HR Duo is making plans to expand its team, creating around 50 new roles over the next three years.

The announcement is being made this morning (24 January) at the company’s offices in Dunshaughlin Business Park, Co Meath, at an event attended by Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty, TD.

HR Duo was set up by CEO Jerome Forde in 2016 while he was working at his HR consultancy organisation, Forde HR.

“It rapidly became clear that SMEs need access to the same HR expertise, skills and experience as multinational corporations, but at a rate that SMEs can afford,” Forde said.

“SMEs need to comply with over 50 pieces of employment legislation. In the last two years alone, three pieces of compliance legislation were introduced. Through the use of technology and HR expertise, we created an integrated HR platform.

“This unique software automates the day-to-day HR practices and enables SMEs to manage their people management requirements. Our team of HR practitioners are also available to our clients 24/7 for HR expertise and advice.”

Growth and expansion

At the moment, there are 13 employees at HR Duo and, over the next three years, it is aiming to grow its workforce to a total of 60. Recruitment for new positions is already underway, with HR tech specialists and software engineers among the open roles.

“Our intention to expand our workforce is directly linked to the tremendous growth we are experiencing in Ireland and internationally,” Forde said.

“Meath is a great location from which to attract key talent into our business. As part of this recruitment campaign, we are looking for a wide range of talent.”

Minister Doherty commented on the company’s global impact and its “incredible achievements” to date.

“HR Duo is a homegrown global firm,” she said. “It has grown rapidly since it established in Meath less than four years ago and currently has over 135 clients worldwide – in Ireland, the UK, the US, Malaysia and Australia.

“This is an incredible achievement. These are high-quality jobs for the area, and I have no doubt they will have a positive knock-on impact on other businesses in Dunshaughlin.”

Farmer helpline

HR Duo also announced an “exclusive service” for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA). Currently under development, the service will become available in April of this year, providing a HR helpline for farmers.

Director of organisation at the IFA, James Kelly, noted the importance of this resource for what “can be a very complex area”.

“This IFA initiative, in partnership with HR Duo, is intended to help farmers concentrate on day-to-day operations while having their HR requirements looked after by professionals,” he said.