Indigo Telecom Group to create 100 jobs in Ireland at 4Site

The company will recruit people in Limerick and the mid-west over the next three years to support international expansion.

4Site, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indigo Telecom Group, will hire more than 100 people over the next three years in both open-location and office-based positions.

Roles will include fibre planners, design engineers, telecom surveyors, project managers and business support roles such as accounts and sales.

Global telecom group Indigo, established in 1997, designs, builds and supports international networks and data centres. The company employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Netherlands. It said it hired 140 people in 2020 alone.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com last July, Indigo said that new staff would support its expansion in the data centre industry and the geographical reach of its telecom services.

It acquired Limerick-based telecoms firm 4Site at the end of 2019. 4Site works closely with Limerick Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick to create job opportunities for highly skilled graduates.

Indigo said it will recruit locally from Limerick and the mid-west of Ireland, in the vicinity of the company’s Irish headquarters at Raheen Business Park.

The new roles will support plans to expand its global market opportunities around fibre-to-the-home, wireless and 5G, data centres, digitisation and telco network services.

Ian Duggan, CEO of 4Site, said the company had considered various locations to expand its existing fibre centre of excellence due to demand in new markets such as Germany and the US.

“We decided on the mid-west of Ireland due to the very best local talent that we can continue to build on and develop further. This is a great vote of confidence from Indigo Telecom Group and is testament to the brilliant local talent and the work we already do here in Limerick,” he said.

Indigo Telecom’s chair, Kevin Taylor, added that this is a great opportunity for local staff to join the industry. “For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

More information about the roles available can be found here.