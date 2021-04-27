Invert Robotics’ new Dublin HQ to create 25 new jobs

On the back of securing €3.5m in funding, New Zealand company Invert Robotics will be hiring for professionals across data science and business development.

Invert Robotics, a robotic inspection company, has chosen Dublin for its new global headquarters. As a result, it will create an R&D team in Ireland and hire 25 new staff over the next three years.

The announcement comes after the company recently secured €3.5m in funding to drive its European and North American growth. Through Finistere Ventures, funding from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) will help Invert Robotics move its current headquarters in New Zealand to Ireland.

This was the company’s first fundraising endeavour since relocating to Ireland and ISIF was a “key factor” in its decision to move here, Invert Robotics said.

Invert Robotics will be hiring for professionals across data science and business development. New recruits will support the company’s continued development of machine learning and data analysis capabilities.

It provides these services to international clients across food production, aerospace, pharma, chemistry and energy. Companies in these industries must often interact with hazardous or toxic materials, and Invert Robotics helps make their work more precise, efficient and safe through its ‘climbing robot’ technology.

The company has offices in the Netherlands, Australia, France, Germany and the US.

It said it chose Ireland for its headquarters because of its highly skilled talent pool, access to European funding opportunities and enterprise links with the US. Its managing director, Neil Fletcher, added that Ireland is a supportive environment for fast-scaling businesses.

“We’re delighted to establish a new global headquarters in Dublin for our expanding business,” he said.

“We’ve found Ireland’s business environment to be highly supportive of fast-scaling businesses like ours, and we very much look forward to tapping into the local talent pool as we build out our technical capabilities.

“Moving a business to a new country across the other side of the world is a complex process but our professional advisers in Ireland, our local banking partner and a host of other supporting organisations – including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund – made our experience seamless.

“Our solution is the future of high-value asset maintenance as our climbing robots can go where other robots cannot and people should not. We are currently in the process of developing and optimising our supporting AI platform, which will accelerate our growth and reinforce our position as the global innovator and leader in this space.”

