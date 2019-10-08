Janssen Sciences Ireland to create 200 new full-time jobs in Ringaskiddy

Expansion of the company’s biomanufacturing site will see its production capacity grow, allowing it to meet specific worldwide demands.

Janssen Sciences Ireland announced yesterday (7 October) that 200 full-time jobs will be created at its new biomanufacturing building in Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The company has operated a biopharmaceutical supply chain facility on the site since 2005, but the expansion will increase its production capacity by an additional 19,100 sq metres.

The new building was officially opened by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, TD, and Kathy Wengel, executive vice-president and chief global supply chain officer at Johnson & Johnson.

Janssen is a member of Johnson & Johnson’s family of pharmaceutical companies, specialising in areas such as cardiovascular, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience and oncology, among others.

The company said that the Ringaskiddy expansion will allow it to meet specific global demand for biologic medicines in the areas of multiple myeloma, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Life sciences hub

Speaking at the event, Coveney said: “I’m delighted to attend the official opening of Janssen’s new manufacturing building, which marks the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland and patients around the world.

“The life sciences industry makes a hugely significant contribution to the national economy in terms of jobs and exports. In 2018 alone, 33pc of Ireland’s total exports were pharmaceutical and medical products, with Johnson & Johnson featuring as one of our single largest exporters.”

Wengel added: “Our manufacturing facilities in Cork are at the cutting-edge of delivering healthcare solutions, which is an important part of our credo commitment to provide the highest quality products to patients.

“Our Ringaskiddy facility is an important part of our global manufacturing network and expanding our capabilities here will allow us to pursue innovative solutions that advance how medicines are manufactured so that we can be at the forefront of treating, preventing, intercepting and curing some of the world’s most devastating and complex diseases.”

In total, Johnson & Johnson employs more than 4,400 people in Ireland, across 10 sites located in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Mayo.