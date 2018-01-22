Who is the ideal candidate for a job at Kemp?

If you want to work for software firm Kemp Technologies, you need to know who it hires and what it looks for.

In a world where tech talent numbers are at an all-time low, it can be easy for those looking for a career in the tech sphere to think it will be easy.

But, the truth is, it’s still a very competitive market and you need to make sure you stand out from the crowd.

So, who is the perfect candidate for software firm Kemp Technologies? We headed down to its EMEA headquarters in Limerick to find out the types of roles available and what makes a good Kemp employee.

According to EMEA managing director at Kemp, Marguerite Leen, somebody that’s driven, focused and ambitious is important. However, there’s another essential trait she wanted to emphasise.

“It’s a very supportive environment where we work with one another very closely. Our main focus is making products and services that help enable our customers to keep their businesses up and running,” she said. “It’s important to have that focus on mutual cooperation and helping one another.”

The roles available

Roy Dunican, a senior systems engineer at Kemp, told us about the variety of roles that Kemp offers to candidates. “We’ve got support, development, operations, marketing and finance.”

Dunican spoke about the opportunities the company offers candidates to enable them to change and move around to roles that best suit them.

“I started off in the support department, but now I’m part of the R&D department,” he said. “It gives you the opportunity to come in and do one role, and maybe they might see and value the person, so they might see you’re better at something else.”

The company culture

So, let’s say that you’ve found your dream role and you tick all the boxes. What can you expect from Kemp?

Barry Gleeson, team lead of automated tools and services in Kemp, spoke about the company’s culture and how it welcomes ideas from everyone. “Everyone’s thoughts and views are brought on board,” he said.

“Success is really rewarded in Kemp. With success comes more opportunities, and that really motivates people to do well and enjoy their work.”