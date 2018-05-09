What are the hottest tech jobs in Limerick?

Throughout the month of May, we’re shining a well-deserved spotlight on all that Limerick has to offer, including the most in-demand jobs in the region.

Having looked at Limerick’s buzzing sci-tech scene as a whole, it’s clear to see that there is plenty going on in the region, from exciting start-ups to cutting-edge research.

Furthermore, while there is already a visible tech economy in the area, the Limerick 2030 programme shows that there are no signs of the tech hub slowing down.

Additionally, data from TechIreland released earlier this year showed that Limerick captured the largest amount of funding in 2017, with €72.7m raised by seven companies.

So, what does all this mean for those looking for jobs in the mid-west region? Whether you’re already there looking for new opportunities or you’re thinking about relocating, you’ll want to know the kind of jobs that are available.

What are the hottest tech jobs in the region? What sector is most dominant? What are the salaries like? With a little help from our friends at Hays, we were able to find out.

The power of medtech

It has become abundantly clear over the last number of years that medtech is the most powerful sector in Limerick.

With global giants such as BD, Cook Medical and Stryker, it’s no wonder the medtech industry in the mid-west region is so powerful.

In fact, earlier this year, structural heart disease monitoring company Edwards Lifesciences announced plans to create 600 jobs in the mid-west region with its eye on three possible sites in Limerick and Shannon.

The area also enjoys a wealth of biotech and pharma companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision Care and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the latter of which announced 300 jobs for Limerick last October.

Limerick for Engineering

While the medtech and pharma spheres in the region are incredibly strong, they’re not the only thriving industries.

Engineering, in its many different guises, includes some of the hottest tech jobs in Limerick, from software engineering to network engineering.

The Limerick for Engineering group is an industry-led initiative with the support of education and training providers such as University of Limerick and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board. The primary goal of the initiative is to increase the quality and quantity of engineering talent in the region.

According to the group, there are more than 23,000 people employed in the mid-west engineering sector, with approximately 4,700 new jobs per annum.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Limerick (and the mid-west region as a whole) is becoming a global sci-tech hub with enough power to attract some of the top talent, as seen with the companies hiring right now.

For more information on the most in-demand tech roles in the area and some of the average salaries, check out the infographic below from Hays.

View of Limerick. Image: aaabbbccc/Shutterstock

