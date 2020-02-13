Visual AI start-up LogoGrab planning new Dublin HQ

AI start-up LogoGrab is moving to a new Dublin office as it expands its team, looking for new recruits across marketing, sales and operations.

LogoGrab, a Dublin-based tech start-up specialising in visual AI, has announced plans for a new headquarters in the city centre. After expanding its business last year – with €3.5m in new contract revenue – the company will open a new office on Thomas St in the coming weeks.

This base will help drive LogoGrab’s continued expansion and recruitment throughout 2020, the company said. It plans to hire for around 10 new staff across marketing, sales and operations, which would almost double its current team.

LogoGrab, which also has a presence in New York, helps companies with brand protection, authentication, ad monitoring and sponsorship monitoring through visual-AI technology. Its services range from counterfeit product detection to holographic authentication mechanisms. Currently, its clients include organisations such as Brandwatch, Veritone, Synthesio and De La Rue.

In 2019, the start-up’s year-on-year growth jumped to 94pc, up from 64pc in 2018.

LogoGrab was founded by Luca Boschin and Alessandro Prest, who established the business in Dublin in 2014. Boschin said the company is “looking forward to a successful year ahead with new recruits, new clients in new sectors and continued support from current valued partners”.

“In 2019 we were delighted to see continued acceleration of our growth,” he said. “For LogoGrab, therefore, it’s not a question of finding opportunities to scale our business, but more so ensuring that we focus on the right opportunities from the choice of many and don’t get distracted by ones that will cause us to scale slower than we know is possible.”

LogoGrab Ranks 4th In #Deloitte #Fast50 2019! These awards recognise the 50 fastest-growing tech companies, so we are delighted to rank in the top 5! Thank you to our amazing clients, partners and team! Need #BrandMonitoring #BrandProtection #CounterfeitDetection? Let's talk. pic.twitter.com/ymW2wHoKrY — LogoGrab (@LogoGrab) October 30, 2019

Prest, who acts as CTO, added: “I am excited to see us growing and expanding our staff and offerings in 2020, along with this brand new office for us to call our new home.

“What we see as at the core of our offering and success is our Adaptive Learning Engine. It’s already been at the centre of our success and thanks to its adaptability, it’s the engine that’s going to help us scale further and faster in 2020.

“It is without a doubt the dedication and talent of our existing incredible team, and the unique availability of truly exceptional talent in Ireland that makes all this possible.”

Boschin and Prest recently told Siliconrepublic.com how the business developed, and what they have planned for the future.