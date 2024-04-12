Report finds Generation X workers in Ireland to most benefit from AI

The IDA Ireland report published today also said that nearly half of the organisations in the country are already using generative AI in some form.

IDA Ireland has said that the Irish economy is in a strong position to benefit from recent advances in generative AI by accelerating the shift to a skills-based labour market.

In its Labour Market Pulse report published today (12 April), the state agency responsible for bringing in foreign direct investment into the country said that people in Ireland – particularly Generation X workers (those born between 1965-80) – have a substantial opportunity to complement their jobs with AI.

Created in partnership with LinkedIn and Microsoft, the 10th edition of the report states that older workers in Ireland have occupations where generative AI can “complement or transform” the work they do, freeing up their time for more value-added and creative work.

This data is based on more than 2m LinkedIn members in Ireland. 60pc of Generation X workers have occupations with the potential for AI to complement their work. Millennials (those born between 1981-96) were also identified as having a “significant opportunity” to leverage generative AI, with 56pc in jobs where the technology can complement or transform their role.

Surprisingly, Gen Z (those born between 1997-2012) are least likely to benefit from generative AI, with around 52pc in jobs where it can benefit their role.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD, said that AI skills are vital for maintaining and enhancing Ireland’s competitiveness globally.

“As AI continues to transform the nature of work and revolutionise every sector of our economy, businesses will increasingly rely upon those with the skillsets to harness the potential of generative AI,” he said.

“[The report] spotlights the huge opportunities for both workers and businesses who develop and invest in AI upskilling and reskilling. By taking a collaborative approach across Government and industry in preparing our workforce for the AI transformation, we can ensure our businesses have the skills they need for the future and, in turn, better support our companies to innovate and compete at a global level.”

IDA Ireland also cites a recent joint study between Trinity College Dublin and Microsoft Ireland which showed that nearly half of the organisations in Ireland are already using generative AI in some form.

Moreover, it said that Ireland has a “strong skills foundation” with the highest level of third-level attainment and highest level of STEM graduates per capita in the EU, with data skills, digital problem-solving, and digital communication and collaboration being identified by LinkedIn as some of the “core AI skills” required by workers across industries.

“With AI set to transform a wide range of industries and occupations, leaders will need to be proactive in upskilling their workforce to develop the AI skills and knowledge necessary to leverage the technology,” said IDA Ireland CEO Michael Lohan.

“By continuing to invest in upskilling opportunities, we can unlock the true potential of Ireland’s workforce and ensure we remain a highly attractive location to do business well into the future.”

