Digital agency Mammoth to create 20 new positions

The Northern Irish business will create new jobs over the next 18 months, having won four new contracts totalling more than €10m.

Brand and digital agency Mammoth has won three new Irish contracts and one UK contract, totalling €10.6m, and now plans to create 20 new positions.

The agency currently employs more than 50 staff across three offices in Belfast, Dublin and London. It opened a new 20,000 sq ft headquarters in Belfast in March, with teams spread across four floors.

Mammoth is looking to fill the new positions over the next 18 months, and has 10 roles required with immediate effect. Available roles include a digital project manager, senior designer and senior animator as well as roles in finance and client services.

The company has a client list that includes Ed Sheeran and Rory McIlroy, as well as large corporates such as Bank of Ireland and Queen’s University. It recently won contracts with Irish renewable energy supplier Bright Energy, NUI Galway, Tourism Northern Ireland and the University of Exeter in the UK.

Jeremy Poots, co-founder of Mammoth, said the new contract wins were particularly important against the backdrop of Covid-19. “Now we have an immediate need to add a wide range of new positions for designers, developers, data analysts, film producers, animators and client services.”

Mammoth’s other co-founder, Paul Martin, said the agency won the new contracts due to its specialisation in brand reinvention and digital transformation.

“Due to Covid, clients are having to dramatically reinvent and reposition their business offering very rapidly for this new world,” he said.

“Our large team across brand, digital, social, video and analytics are uniquely placed to take these campaigns to market through social media and advertising campaigns, helped by a recent investment in a new purpose-built video and content studio with an ‘infinity curve’ wall and portable kitchen for food shoots at our new flagship HQ in Belfast.”

Both co-founders believe that, while 2021 will be a turbulent year, there will be a resurgence of demand and “increased acceleration in adapting to the new digital world”.

“We are now urgently looking for quality people keen to develop their careers, with the opportunity to work on exciting projects,” they said.

Learn more about the roles currently available here.