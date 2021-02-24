Consultancy firm MHR to invest €1.5m in data centres and new hires

MHR is joining forces with Equinix on data centre deployment and creating technical and customer-focused jobs in Leinster.

MHR International Group, a global software and consultancy company that specialises in HR, payroll, employee engagement, learning, analytics and AI services, is expanding its Irish operations.

MHR said it will invest €1.5m in Ireland, including a large deployment in data centres in Blanchardstown and Clondalkin with digital infrastructure company Equinix.

Privately owned MHR stores data for around 2m employees and 1,200 organisations in Ireland and the UK. It said that this data centre investment would help strengthen its commitment to customer data safety and reducing risk around cybercrime.

The company will also create a number of new jobs in Maynooth and the greater Dublin and Kildare areas. The company has six hiring streams on its website; sales, HR, engineering, consultancy, marketing and managed services. The new positions in Ireland will be senior technical and customer-focused roles.

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy, TD, said the investment is “an encouraging indicator of MHR’s commitment to Ireland, and an endorsement of our national competence and skills base in the digitalisation of business operations globally”.

“Ireland is the second largest exporter of computer and IT services in the world and as an open economy with a highly creative and talented workforce, there’s no better place in the world today for businesses with a focus on digital services to base themselves.”

Troy added that between Brexit and Covid-19, there is a lot of uncertainty for businesses and employees at the moment.

“But if the pandemic has made anything certain, it’s that companies will increasingly look for reliable and secure digital solutions to managing their HR functions, payroll, workforce management and other key strategic functions,” he said. “The future of work – be it remote or office-based – will be managed through digital solutions.”

Eamon Rheinisch, general manager at MHR Ireland, said the company’s move will help it secure data. “Other services on the market frequently use global hosting services that are mirrored or backed up in just one data centre or other jurisdictions outside of the EU,” Rheinisch said.

“This new data centre deployment offers customers confidence and peace of mind around best practice security and data privacy compliance. This eliminates a large operational risk that could severely damage relationships with staff, customers, boards, ministers or the regulator, or incur major fines.”

To learn more about careers at MHR, visit its jobs portal here.