Microsoft hiring 200 in engineering at expanded Dublin campus

Microsoft will expand its workforce with roles in its workplace transformation and identity teams at a newly built Dublin engineering hub.

Microsoft Ireland has announced the creation of 200 engineering roles at a new engineering hub in its Leopardstown campus in Co Dublin. These new engineering recruits will join more than 600 engineers already working at the Dublin campus, in an investment supported by IDA Ireland.

Recruitment has already started and the company is hiring for positions across software engineering, customer engineering, program management, product design, user experience and data science.

Microsoft said these new team members will be involved in the development, deployment and support of new cloud services and emerging technology solutions for its global customer base.

“This is great news from Microsoft today,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD. “Not only are they creating 200 new jobs, but they are also creating a new €27m engineering hub. This investment builds on decades of commitment by Microsoft in Ireland and further strengthens the country’s position as a centre for innovation in Europe.”

The new engineering hub has been dubbed One Microsoft Court and has been designed to support a collaborative, productive, healthy and fun workplace. The 10,000 sq m facility is located next to One Microsoft Place, the company’s flagship building in Dublin, and has been built with Microsoft’s sustainability goals in mind.

The hub includes a dedicated space called The Garage, a concept established at Microsoft’s Seattle headquarters and now found at 10 of its global bases – though this latest addition will be the first of its kind in Europe.

The Garage gives employees the freedom to experiment with projects outside of their day job. Typically a physical space, the Garage network has recently introduced digital programmes under Covid-19 restrictions.

The introduction of The Garage in Dublin will not only facilitate collaboration between Microsoft employees around the world on these projects, but with clients and, potentially, the local research and start-up communities as well.

‘It is essential that we maintain the momentum and continue to leverage the benefits of digital. Our engineers will be at the centre of that’

– CATHRIONA HALLAHAN

“Our engineers are driving innovation within the company and our Dublin-based team is at the centre of this,” Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft Ireland.

“This year we have been forced to change how we live, work and do business, with technology keeping us all connected and productive. The pace of digital transformation has accelerated. It is essential that we maintain the momentum and continue to leverage the benefits of digital as we reimagine Ireland and drive an inclusive recovery. Our engineers will be at the centre of that effort and we look forward to welcoming them into our newly redesigned space when restrictions allow.”

Indeed, the new roles at Microsoft Ireland are predominantly in the company’s workplace transformation and identity teams.

This latest recruitment round will bring Microsoft’s workforce in Ireland to more than 2,700 people located at the Leopardstown campus and the company’s data centre operations. More information on the new roles can be found at careers.microsoft.com.