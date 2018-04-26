New Relic to hire 200 at new European HQ in Dublin

New Relic opened its first European HQ in Dublin in 2014, and this move to a new space at Golden Lane will allow it to grow its employee headcount to 300.

Digital intelligence platform New Relic has revealed this morning (26 April) that it will open a new European headquarters in Dublin and create 200 jobs.

The firm is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

New Relic provides deep performance analytics and actionable insights to software-driven businesses in service of creating the most efficient system possible to suit a business’s needs.

The company was founded in 2008 by Lew Cirne (‘New Relic’ is an anagram of his name), a Canadian-American entrepreneur based at Silicon Valley who pioneered application performance management software.

New Relic first arrived on Irish shores in 2014 and recruited 100 new hires at the time. This move to a larger facility will allow the company to grow its numbers in Dublin to 300.

New Relic CFO Mark Sachleben was in attendance at the company’s new HQ launch and spoke highly of how the organisation has fared in the Irish capital. “Dublin has provided a vibrant home to our EMEA team since 2014, when we established our original European headquarters in the city.

“As many leading companies in Europe have accelerated the adoption of cloud and digital transformation, we’re excited about the opportunity to help these organisations get real-time performance insights to innovate faster.”

Glenn Cahill, VP of commercial sales at New Relic, added: “We’ve thrived as a team in Dublin and I’m thrilled to see us embarking on this next chapter as we continue our efforts to foster growth and leadership in the region.”

Also in attendance at the announcement was Minister of State Pat Breen, TD, who said: “I am delighted to unveil New Relic’s new European HQ in Dublin. Ireland has become a launch pad for high-growth companies from across the world, and it is very encouraging to witness New Relic’s expansion over recent years as well as their impressive new building in the area.”

New Relic has also opened offices across Europe in places such as London, Munich and Zurich to support its continued growth in the cloud services sector, as well as establishing a European development centre in Barcelona.