Novosco managing director John Lennon with information security architect Peter Moorhead. Image: Novosco

IT services firm announces new jobs at Belfast security centre

Novosco is investing more than half a million pounds in a new security operations centre in Northern Ireland.

IT managed services company Novosco has opened a dedicated security operations centre in Belfast, generating 12 new positions to operate it.  

The new facility, based at the company’s headquarters in the Catalyst centre, will enable the firm to provide specialist IT security services to organisations across the UK and Ireland. 

The investment of more than half a million pounds includes the creation of a secure facility and the training and recruitment of the 12 new team members at a cybersecurity academy developed by Novosco and Belfast Met.  

Novosco is an IT managed services and infrastructure company headquartered in Belfast with offices in Dublin and Daresbury, near Manchester. Employing around 300 people, it provides services to business in Northern Ireland, NHS Trusts and housing associations across the UK, Premier League football clubs, large universities in Ireland, and a range of other public, private and voluntary organisations.  

Last month, it was announced that Novosco had been acquired by Munich-based IT solutions provider Cancom Group as it seeks to expand in the UK and enter the Irish market.  

‘Complex and sophisticated cybersecurity needs

New recruits in the Belfast security centre will provide services including monitoring and analysis of client IT systems to pre-empt and prevent security risks and attacks. Novosco managing director John Lennon spoke about the strategic importance of the project for the company.

“Cybersecurity is at the forefront of the minds of businesses and organisations across the public, private and voluntary sectors,” he said. “It is business critical that these organisations secure, protect and monitor their IT systems to prevent breaches that could have very significant repercussions.

“We have invested significantly in the capital infrastructure, the technology and the people to make sure that we have an offering that meets the requirements of organisations with complex and sophisticated cybersecurity needs.

“Part of this was setting up a cybersecurity academy with Belfast Met to train dedicated security analysts to run the new centre. As a result, we have some of the most expert and best-trained analysts in the UK and Ireland.”

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 having worked previously in communications for a digital content technology research centre and in media for Science Foundation Ireland. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. In no particular order, her passions include feminism, human rights, literature, her bichon frise and proper use of the Oxford comma. She likes to both read and write poetry.

