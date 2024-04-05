Evernorth Health to base innovation hub in Galway and create 100 jobs

A division of US multinational Cigna Group, the health-tech company is hiring for various tech roles.

Evernorth Health Services has chosen Galway as the location for its new innovation hub in Ireland, a move that is expected to create 100 jobs over the next few years.

A division of the US-based managed healthcare and insurance company The Cigna Group, Evernorth is a health-tech that focuses on pharmacy, care and benefits solutions.

In an announcement today (5 April), Evernorth said that the new innovation hub in Galway will create 100 jobs in the region, including roles that focus on software strategy, architecture, and portfolio and product management of select technology products across The Cigna Group.

The company, which was supported by IDA Ireland in making the investment, said it is currently recruiting for jobs aimed at graduates and experienced professionals.

“Ireland’s vibrant tech community, talent and expertise, as well as our ease of access to cutting-edge research and leading third-level institutions offer real opportunity to business,” said Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD.

“Investments such as the one today continue to advance Galway’s position in particular as a global technology hub. I am pleased to welcome this announcement and wish Evernorth Ireland every success.”

Based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, The Cigna Group is a publicly traded multinational on the New York Stock Exchange. The company incorporated in Delaware ranked 15th in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest US corporations by total revenue.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that Evernorth’s decision to locate in Galway reflects Ireland’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technology talent. Evernorth Ireland currently has a temporary office at the Hibernian House in Eyre Square, Galway.

“We selected Galway as a hub because we believe it will help us drive further innovation on behalf of all those we serve,” said Luke Warren, head of Evernorth Ireland. “We look forward to deepening our engagement with the Galway community and benefiting from new viewpoints as we deliver on our promises to our stakeholders.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.