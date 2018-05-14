Cork firm NRG Awareness to create more than 70 new jobs

Cork’s NRG Awareness is boosting employment thanks to demand for its patented energy products.

NRG Awareness aims to create more than 70 new jobs within the next two years based on demand for its NRG Zone system.

The company expects to expand significantly and grow its direct staff numbers from seven to 30 by the end of 2019, while its growth will be responsible for up to 50 new heating installer jobs around the country.

The Cork-headquartered firm has worked with many top commercial businesses in Ireland, including a number of community hospitals across Munster where heating bills were reduced on average by 40pc per annum.

The company offers customers the NRG Zone system, which is a simple, creative new way where NRG Awareness experts design an advanced energy-efficient system specific to each home or business.

NRG Awareness already works directly with up to 150 heating installers on a regular basis around the country and predicts a turnover of €5m by the end of 2020.

Patented technology

NRG Awareness has started marketing and selling its patented products in the UK market.

State grants have delivered energy upgrades for more than 375,000 Irish homes, with many more expected to benefit in the coming years. By the end of 2019, NRG Awareness will have sold approximately 6,000 units and this is expected to reach 20,000 by the end of 2020.

The company helps its customers reduce their home and commercial heating bills by between 15pc and 60pc. Offering a ‘hands-on, on-site” approach, it works directly with customers and heating installers around the country.

A recent report from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland found that, after declining for 10 years, the typical amount of energy used in Irish homes is on the rise again.

The first step for a customer with NRG Awareness is a heating system health check. NRG Awareness will send a plumber to your home to do an assessment of your heating system with the aim of saving you as much money as possible on your heating bills. The service is a one-stop shop for homeowners.

“The NRG Awareness product range and service model was developed with an understanding that not all clients will have the same requirements, or they won’t possess the specialised expertise needed to support the enormous amount of energy-efficient but complex innovations arriving almost daily in the heating industry marketplace,” said managing director Patrick Hogan.

“At NRG Awareness, it is our aim to ensure we make heating homes and businesses as efficient and cost-effective for our customers as possible, while maximising comfort.”

Updated, 9.31am, 14 May 2018: This article was updated to clarify that NRG Awareness is aiming to create more than 70 new jobs.