Odyssey VC is bringing 100 new jobs to Kildare

New roles will become available across Odyssey VC’s technical, product development, service delivery, compliance, and sales and marketing departments.

Irish provider of compliant IT solutions Odyssey VC has announced at least 100 new jobs for its headquarters in Sallins, Co Kildare.

The announcement is being made this morning (16 January) by Martin Heydon, TD, in place of Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, at the Kildare County Council headquarters in Naas.

Odyssey VC offers integrated cloud and computerised system management services to life sciences companies. Its goal is to ease the workload of project managers, validation managers and automation managers in such organisations, both in Ireland and overseas. Some of its biggest clients include Pfizer, Amgen, Takeda and Alexion.

The company said that the new positions are being created as it has achieved “significant year-on-year growth” since it was founded in 2015.

“Odyssey VC is delighted to announce the creation of these new jobs. It is a very positive indication of the significant growth we have achieved,” said Oisín Curran, CEO and co-founder of Odyssey VC.

Supported by Enterprise Ireland, these jobs will be highly skilled in nature across the company’s technical, product development, service delivery, compliance, and sales and marketing departments.

New services

This morning, Odyssey VC also announced further expansion of its services alongside the new roles. It is launching a new brand – CompliantCloud.com – which is a web-based platform where regulated customers can manage compliant cloud hosting and additional compliance services online.

Jennifer Melia, head of the high-potential start-ups unit at Enterprise Ireland, said that the company’s journey from “an exciting business idea to a key regional employer” is a “great inspiration for those setting out in development of their innovation”.

“Innovation and driving competitiveness are crucial for Irish start-ups to grow and build scale both here and on an international level,” she added.