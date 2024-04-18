21 companies hiring future health talent

From Abbott to Zoetis and from QC to IT, we’ve picked out some of the best new career opportunities with some of Ireland’s biggest health employers.

What do we mean when we talk about ‘future health’? It might sound a bit vague, but the reason we like the term at SiliconRepublic.com is that it offers the scope to include deep tech, research and engineering functions.

So, the future in ‘future health’ means tech and R&D. As you may know if you’ve been searching for a job in pharma, biotech, medical devices and all those sub sectors that the healthcare industry is comprised of, tech skills are in big demand.

Recent CPL data showed, for example, that data professionals and people with AI knowledge are highly sought after by recruiters. And that’s not all. Take a look at this bumper crop of companies hiring people with a variety of tech skills to work on the latest developments in future health.

Abbott

Abbott is hiring for multiple roles in Ireland, including operations engineer, process engineer, senior projects engineer and senior automation engineer. The company has several locations across the country including Dublin, Donegal, Sligo and Tipperary.

Accenture

The professional services firm is hiring a service delivery health and safety advisor in Ireland. The role will require the candidate to be proficient in tech as they will be tasked with the maintenance of Accenture’s occupational health management system in both Ireland and the UK.

Aerogen

Headquartered in Galway and with another Irish site in Shannon, Co Clare, Aerogen has a presence all over the world. It specialises in aerosol drug delivery. Currently, the company is hiring for the following positions in Ireland: senior electronic engineer, project manager, scientist, process development engineer and more.

Amgen

Biotech multinational Amgen is on the lookout for people to apply to its 2024 graduate programme. It is also hiring for more senior roles, including supply chain specialist, process development manager and senior associate QC.

APC Microbiome

This entrant on the list is mainly for those with a research background as APC Microbiome Ireland is a research centre based at University College Cork that looks at how the gut microbiome impacts our health. The centre is currently recruiting a research assistant to explore links between the brain and the gut.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has been in Ireland since the 1960s and it has multiple sites around the country, including a biologics manufacturing facility in Cruiserath. It has vacancies for a quality services manager, an equipment engineer and several senior scientific roles, to name a few.

Boston Scientific

The medical device manufacturer has sites in Galway, Tipperary and Cork. It is recruiting quality engineers and technicians, senior manufacturing engineers and maintenance technicians, as well as lots more.

Icon

The clinical research giant has a lot of vacancies available on its team at the moment, including biostatistician, senior data scientist in AI and machine learning, medical director of rheumatology and medical technologist.

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Formerly known by the much less complicated moniker of Janssen, the company is recruiting for many roles, including senior R&D engineer, principal polymer chemist, sterility assurance scientist, lead network automation engineer and more.

Lilly

Lilly has lots of pharma and tech open roles at its Limerick operation. These include principal scientist QC, computer systems QA, senior lab analyst and principal maintenance engineer.

Merck

Having been active in Ireland since 1977, Merck’s Life Science Centre in Cork is a critical manufacturing facility, creating medical devices and membrane products. The company is currently looking to fill several roles including a lab analyst, quality technician and several process engineers at its Carrigtwohill facility.

MSD

Another well-known health multinational, MSD has openings in Ireland across multiple departments. It is hiring principal scientists, a supply chain management senior specialist, an operations manager, a QC microbiology manager and more.

Novartis

Swiss pharma multinational Novartis is recruiting for technical, clinical and scientific positions in Ireland. Examples include technology release managers in clinical document management and data specialists.

Pfizer

Pfizer is a household name, and it has strong roots in Ireland, where it has sites in Cork, Dublin and Kildare. It is hiring for roles such as identity security engineer manager, process excellence lead and platform engineer manager.

Regeneron

Maintenance technician, process engineer, lead senior QC microanalyst and associate director of IT applications are some of the open roles that biotech Regeneron is looking to fill in Ireland.

Sanofi

On its Careers portal, Sanofi has openings for interns and apprentices at its Irish operation in Waterford. Opportunities are available for microbiology, QC lab and analytical sciences apprentices. The company also has vacancies for senior roles such as microbiologist and QC chemist.

Stryker

Senior manufacturing engineer, QA manager and digital solutions senior engineer are some of the roles Stryker is hiring for. It has sites in Cork and Limerick.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The biotech is hiring for several pharma scientist roles in Athlone, as well as some research scientist roles, including associate scientist in cell and molecular biology. There are also graduate pharma analyst roles and an opportunity for a sample coordinator.

Viatris

Maintenance engineer, QC analyst, manufacturing specialist and R&D principal scientist specialising in DNA are some of the vacancies healthcare company Viatris is looking to fill in Ireland right now.

WuXi Biologics

On LinkedIn, WuXi is advertising for Irish-based roles such as supply chain analyst, QA senior release specialist, engineering intern and more.

Zoetis

Want to work for a company that specialises in animal health rather than human health? Zoetis is recruiting a global engineering lead, a senior GMT scientist and a quality data and digital validation lead, to name a few.

