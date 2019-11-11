‘Long-term, sustainable employment’ promised for those impacted by exit from peat

Following the announcement to accelerate the exit from peat, the Just Transition Plan will aim to help workers impacted by the decision.

The Government today (11 November) announced plans to create new, sustainable jobs for the Midlands, bringing to life one aspect of its Just Transition Plan.

The Plan promises to facilitate workers impacted by last week’s decision to accelerate the exit from peat through securing ‘long-term, sustainable employment for the Midlands’.

Jobs and retraining

Jobs and retraining opportunities have been cited as the crux of the plan, with 400 jobs to be created to retrofit homes in the region, starting with social homes, and up to 100 jobs through the National Parks and Wildlife Service to rehabilitate bogland.

Bord na Móna will also be prioritisng job creation, promising 100 new direct and 150 new indirect jobs to help develop renewable energy assets by 2023, and another 100 in new recycling operations.

Finally, new green business projects hold potential for a further 150 to 300 positions.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Minister Bruton TD, commented on the plan, saying: “The government has been working for months to ensure that we fulfil the promise in the Climate Action Plan to deliver a just transition for workers and for regions. I am acutely aware of the impact that an accelerated exit out of peat will have on workers and the Midlands region more broadly.”

Moving away from peat

The decision to accelerate the exit from peat, made by the ESB last week, arose from a decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for West Offaly Power station to co-fire with peat and biomass.

Following the decision, two of those power plants will close at the end of 2020, rather than co-firing 2027 as previously planned. The remaining plant, owned by Bord na Móna, has planning permission until 2023 to co-fire peat with Biomass.

Peat is currently used in three power plants in the country to generate electricity. The accelerated exit from the resource will mean that at least 1.25m tonnes of carbon will be saved each year and emissions will reduce by up to 9m tonnes up to 2027.

The ESB has agreed to contribute €5m to the Just Transition fund, increasing its total value to €11m. Alongside retraining and reskilling workers, local communities and businesses in the midlands will be assisted in adjusting to the low carbon transition.

There will be further consultation with the structures in place in the Midlands, including the Midlands Transition Team, on the application of the funding but as it currently stands €5m will be set aside for bog restoration and rehabilitation, which will restore protected raised bogs to their natural habitat. €20m will be used to deliver new models to group housing upgrades together, as set out in the Climate Action Plan.

‘Defining challenge of our generation’

Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe TD, said: “The Government acknowledges the extent and impact of last Friday’s news on the communities affected. Now is the time to redouble our efforts to ensure that new business is generated to replace the jobs that will be lost and to prepare the workforce for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“Government will support the midland communities who will be affected by the low carbon transition at every step of this journey. Climate change is without doubt the defining challenge of our generation.

“Meeting this challenge will be impossible without difficult decisions and trade-offs but we will do it with the supports in place to ensure a Just Transition to a safer, cleaner and more environmentally conscious future.”

Bog restoration

It was also announced last week that the Government has been engaging with the European Commission to put in place an extensive Bord na Móna bog rehabilitation programme, funded through a re-purposed Public Service Obligation.

The programme will rehabilitate 77,000 hectares of bogs used for harvesting peat for electricity generation to a high standard.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, explained the necessity of bog restoration to Ireland’s climate action strategy, and named such emerging roles as a result as machine operators, engineers, hydrologists, ecologists, site supervisors, dam installers and community liaison personnel.