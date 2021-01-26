Personio to hire 140 at new business and engineering hub

HR SaaS company Personio will be hiring sales reps, software engineers and more at its new international business hub in Dublin.

Personio has chosen Dublin for its new international business and software engineering hub, it announced today (26 January). The HR software provider, which specialises in recruitment and payroll services, said it will grow its Dublin team almost fivefold this year with the creation of 140 new jobs.

Personio is led out of Munich and has bases in Madrid, London and Dublin, having expanded into the UK and Ireland in early 2020. The Dublin team employs 40 people at the moment and is headed up by the company’s chief revenue officer, Geraldine MacCarthy, who was formerly the lead for Dropbox Business in EMEA.

“So far, the European market is highly underserved in terms of HR software for SMEs, which creates huge potential for us to continue our growth trajectory here in Ireland as well as internationally,” MacCarthy said.

“And this year, with businesses needing new ways to effectively manage remote and hybrid workforces, the appetite for HR technology has only increased. After a tumultuous 2020, the importance of effective people management and strategy in overall business success has never been clearer.”

Dublin’s ‘business-friendly environment’ sealed the deal

Personio was founded by CEO Hanno Renner in 2015. Since then, it has raised a total of $250m in funding and expanded its client base to 2,000 SMEs across 40 countries.

It reached unicorn status earlier this month when it received a $125m Series D investment led by Index Ventures, pulling its total valuation up to $1.7bn.

Renner commented on the jobs announcement: “As a European company, we are passionate about serving the needs of European SMEs and Dublin’s an ideal place to do that.

“The city’s business-friendly environment and status as a well-established international talent hub – one that’s already helped many successful tech companies better serve the European market – made the decision to set up our fourth office here an easy one.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD, said the announcement “once again demonstrates the attractiveness of Ireland for FDI”. IDA Ireland is supporting Personio’s growth in Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, added that the news “points to Ireland’s track record and attractiveness as an established tech hub in Europe”.

Personio has plans to nearly double the size of its global team to 1,000 in 2021. It will be looking for new hires across sales and marketing, customer operations and software engineering in particular.

Keep an eye out for job openings at the company here.