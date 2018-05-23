Pointy moves in right direction with 25 new Dublin jobs

Dublin firm Pointy is the author of a digitally empowered bricks-and-mortar retail revolution.

Retail tech company Pointy is to create 25 jobs at its new Dublin headquarters, effectively doubling the company in size to 50 people.

Pointy combines hardware and software to help local retailers establish an online presence. The new jobs will span the gamut of a digital business, including engineering, sales, operations, customer support and more.

‘In the US, there are retailers in every state using Pointy, everywhere from Hawaii to Alaska’

– MARK CUMMINS

Through a Pointy box, the retailer’s inventory, via barcode scanning, is made searchable for purchase online.

The technology, developed by Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby, gives retailers a chance to shine online in a world increasingly dominated by online giants such as Amazon.

Cummins previously established visual search engine company Plink, which was acquired by Google in 2010.

Bibby also has an impressive track record, having designed some of the security systems for the London 2012 Olympics.

In September last year, Pointy raised $6m in a Series A funding round led by Frontline Ventures. It also included Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Vulcan Capital, WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg, Google Maps co-founder Lars Rasmussen, Bebo co-founder Michael Birch, TransferWise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus and even Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip.

Pointy the way

Pointy’s technology, which connects to a shop’s barcode scanner, enables local retailers to list their inventory online and an app enables shoppers to find where particular items are available locally.

“It’s a bit like Google Maps but with products as your destination,” explained Cummins.

Cummins said that Pointy is expanding globally, with a presence in most major US cities as well as Canada and the UK. The Pointy box is also manufactured in Ireland.

Pointy has moved into new offices located in a 130-year-old building on Amiens Street that has room for 80 additional staff.

“We currently have 25 staff and expect to double headcount this year,” Cummins said.

“If things go very well, we might hire even more than that – we don’t want to be one of those companies that announces more positions than we actually have.

“We’re an Irish-founded company growing rapidly and working hard to bring interesting retailers online across the world and Ireland. It’s been wonderful to see the response from retailers.

“Currently, we are working with retailers in every county in Ireland, from Dublin city centre to Achill Island. In Dublin, approximately one in every seven shops is using Pointy. In the US, there are retailers in every state using Pointy, everywhere from Hawaii to Alaska.”

The expansion was welcomed by Ireland’s Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, TD.

“The success and rapid growth of Pointy since its establishment has led them here today to their new premises in Dublin Central.

“It is wonderful to see an Irish-founded company develop in the way Pointy has in just a few short years, with plans afoot to double their workforce,” Donohoe said.