Major US diagnostics company Quidel to hire 75 in Galway

Some joyous news for the west of Ireland as California-based medtech firm Quidel creates 75 new roles in the vibrant city of Galway.

California-based diagnostics firm Quidel has announced today (19 February) that it will construct a new business centre in Galway, bringing 75 jobs to Connacht.

Quidel will recruit professionals for a range of roles, including finance, human resources, customer service, technical support, sales, marketing, IT and legal. These positions will be filled over the next five years. More information about these roles can be found here.

By installing itself in Galway, the firm hopes to be in a better position to serve customers in its international market. The new positions were created with the support of IDA Ireland.

Welcoming the news, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “The investment announcement by Quidel today reaffirms Ireland’s position as one of the international leaders in the medtech industry.

“I am pleased that Quidel has chosen to establish a business service centre in Galway city that will result in the creation of 75 high-quality jobs in the west of Ireland.

“This new facility is a further example of the success of our commitment under the Regional Action Plans for Jobs to provide quality jobs in regional locations.”

Quidel is a market leader in the development, manufacture and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The company, which is headquartered in San Diego in California, employs more than 1,200 people in North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan and other parts of Asia.

The medtech firm describes its core competencies as being in the areas of immunoassay development, automated manufacturing, monoclonal antibody characterisation and development, and molecular assay development.

Douglas Bryant, Quidel Corporation’s president and CEO, commented on the announcement: “There are many very talented people here, and Quidel is proud to partner with Martin Shanahan and IDA Ireland to bring jobs to Galway.

“Our company has recently doubled in size, and we believe that Galway can serve as a linchpin for our growing international presence.”