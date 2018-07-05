Pharma giant Shire specialises in products for those who have rare diseases, and it is currently hiring for its manufacturing facility.

It’s safe to say we all want our jobs to have some sort of meaning. We work best when we intrinsically believe in what we’re doing, our company’s message, its product and what it’s doing.

If you work in an area that allows you to truly make a positive impact on the world, and particularly make a difference to people’s lives, you’re on to a winner.

One of the first industries that springs to mind when it comes to helping people is healthcare. It’s easy to think of frontline staff such as doctors, nurses and other such professionals directly saving lives and helping people.

But there are so many different parts of healthcare that help save lives, some of which include the pharmaceutical and biotechnology aspects.

Shire is a global biopharma giant focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialised conditions, such as haemophilia, epilepsy and Hunter syndrome.

The company is currently developing a new, innovative biologics manufacturing facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath. Earlier this year, Siliconrepublic.com met site lead Susan Hynes at the NIBRT Careers in Biopharma event.

Hynes said they were at the event to “meet some of the best talent” in the industry.

She said they are looking for a wide range of candidates, including graduates, people who have switched industries and are looking to upskill, and those who have a bit more experience but are thinking of making a change.

Shire announced the new facility two years ago and, with the building nearing completion, Hynes said what they will be doing is at the cutting edge of innovation.

“We know that in the rare disease space, we need to be flexible, we need to be agile, we need to be innovative, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do in Dunboyne.”