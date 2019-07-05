Takeda announces 40 jobs and €30m investment in Dublin

Life sciences giant Takeda will create 40 jobs at a new facility opened in Dublin.

Takeda Ireland is set to take on 40 new recruits as it unveils a new cutting-edge manufacturing facility at its site at Grange Castle in Clondalkin, Co Dublin. The plant currently employs more than 80 people.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty, TD, was joined by Japanese ambassador to Ireland H E Mari Miyoshi and IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley to celebrate the news, alongside 200 guests and staff.

The new high-containment, state-of-the-art production facility will be dedicated to the manufacturing of the company’s oncology treatment. Construction first began in June 2017.

This plant is the first active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility the company has opened outside of its country of origin, Japan. It will house all steps of the production process including API, drug product, and primary and secondary packaging for supply to global markets.

“I am delighted to be in Ireland for the official opening of our manufacturing site in Grange Castle,” said Takeda CEO Christophe Weber. “We have built up a strong foundation in Ireland over the past 17 years, and this new plant in Grange Castle is an important strategic site for us.

“We are excited to take this next step and continue to deliver our medicines to patients around the world and concentrate our efforts on breakthrough innovations.”

Buckley added: “Manufacturing excellence in pharmaceuticals is a hallmark of Ireland’s success in the sector. This innovative manufacturing site not only highlights Takeda’s commitment to Ireland, it also showcases how competitive Ireland is for global enterprise and investment.”

Takeda also took the opportunity at the opening to introduce a new €30m investment in a regenerative medicine facility, also at Grange Castle. It said it will be the first commercial-scale cell therapy production facility in Ireland.