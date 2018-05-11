Teamwork.com creates 85 Belfast jobs in pre-Brexit move

Cork-headquartered tech firm makes pre-emptive strike to gather skills and ensure access to UK market.

SaaS player Teamwork.com is to create 85 new jobs in Belfast in a new development and support hub for a product that is in the works.

Teamwork.com’s technology helps to keep teams in businesses around the world efficient and organised. It is used by global companies such as Spotify, Disney and Netflix.

‘This will be our largest location outside of Cork and we’re excited to build momentum in our Belfast office’

– PETER COPPINGER

The addition of the new product will bring the Cork company’s total product suite to four core elements.

Teamwork.com plans to hire 55 developers and 30 technical support staff over the next three years.

It is envisaged that the project will contribute more than £3.m a year in wages to the Northern Ireland economy.

Access to UK market

It is also a canny move by Teamwork.com – a tech company that is funded entirely through its own revenues rather than by taking on investment – to offset any disruption that may be caused by Britain’s exit from the EU.

“For a high-growth technology company such as ours, we have to prepare for the future and possible opportunities, especially with all the uncertainty around Brexit,” said Teamwork.com CEO Peter Coppinger.

“Being in Northern Ireland will ensure we can tap into the great talent pool on offer and access the UK market in the future.

“We’ve started the recruitment process and we have a small team of eight people in place. We’ll be hiring another 20 in the coming months and we’re looking forward to building out the team here. This will be our largest location outside of Cork and we’re excited to build momentum in our Belfast office. It has been great to work with Invest NI and see this plan come to fruition,” said Coppinger.

Teamwork.com, headquartered on the outskirts of Cork city, was founded in 2007 by developers Coppinger and Daniel Mackey. Today, it employs 200 people and has a remote workforce in 15 countries, with office locations in six of those.

“Teamwork.com has 22,000 paying customers around the world, but with ambitions to grow this further by introducing new products to its portfolio,” said Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland.

“The new development centre will be key to helping the company achieve this growth.

“As well as software developers, a specific customer support team will be based in Belfast to provide technical and knowledge support to customers on both new and existing products.

“Our software development sector has gone from strength to strength. In the last five years, 30 companies have chosen to set up dedicated software development centres here. I am pleased that Teamwork.com has chosen to join this growing number of businesses drawn here by the talent of our people,” said Hamilton.