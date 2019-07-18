Teckro announces 45 Dublin jobs as it expands engineering hub

Irish company Teckro will take on 45 new people across a broad swathe of disciplines.

Indigenous Irish firm Teckro has confirmed today (18 July) that it will take on 45 new recruits in Dublin as it gears up to expand its engineering hub at the Silicon Docks and double staff globally. The firm currently employs more than 110 people in total, divided between offices in Dublin, Limerick and the US.

Teckro is hiring across a broad swathe of disciplines such as engineering, product, clinical operations, sales and marketing. The technical jobs will span functions across engineering, data science, design and usability, and quality and product management. Alongside the jobs creation, the firm also revealed plans to invest heavily in product development.

Teckro leverages machine learning and information retrieval to simplify clinical trials, with the aim of getting therapies to market faster and more efficiently. Teckro was founded in 2015 by brothers Gary and Nigel Hughes, and CTO Jacek Skrzypiec.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, welcomed the news. “It’s great to see an Irish company based in Dublin and Limerick succeed and grow internationally, especially one with a mission that will ultimately benefit patients and healthcare professionals in research to address global health problems,” she said.

“These 45 new tech jobs will play an important role for Teckro to deliver solutions from Ireland that will improve the clinical trial process throughout the world.”

Gary Hughes was also on hand to celebrate the news. He said: “Although technology has revolutionised so many industries, the experience of participating in a clinical trial if you are a doctor, research nurse or patient has not changed in the last two decades.

‘The industry still heavily relies on paper and inefficient processes. At Teckro, we are on a mission to simplify the process and make clinical trials more accessible for everyone involved. We are looking for more talented people, especially in technical roles, to join us and make an impact.”