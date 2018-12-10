TEG to hire 40 at newly opened Mullingar R&D facility

Technical Engineering Group (TEG) will recruit 40 people at its new R&D facility in Mullingar over the next two to three years.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, last week (7 December) officially unveiled a new R&D facility at Technical Engineering Group’s (TEG) global headquarters at Mullingar, where 40 new jobs are set to be created over the next two to three years.

An additional 30 positions in the areas of sales, materials, engineering, manufacturing and quality functions have already been put in place at the facility. Currently, the company is seeking applicants for roles such as project managers, designers, materials specialists, machinists, quality managers, weldors/fabricators and apprentices. More information can be found here.

The firm creates bespoke engineering solutions for customers representing a broad swathe of industries including aviation, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

John Hunt, managing director and co-owner of TEG, stated the opening of the R&D facilitiy is “another stepping stone in the development of the capabilities within TEG.”

Hunt added: “Customers treat TEG as an extension of their engineering department for the duration of a project. We want to bring the best thinking, techniques and products into the company for the benefit of our customers. We can only do that by having the widest range of engineering capabilities available.”

Tipping a hat to the ongoing accommodation crises going on in more populous areas of Ireland, Hunt noted that Mullingar is “a very attractive place to live and raise a family. Housing costs are reasonable. There is no commute and there are local clubs and activities to suit all interests.”

Varadkar also celebrated the news, in particular lauding how the growth of firms like TEG will be vital to shepherding the Irish economy into the future. “For our economic success to continue we need to enable the growth of firms like TEG. 65pc of TEG’s sales are generated from products that did not exist 2 years ago.

“The current revolution in automation and digitalisation means that today’s school children will be employed in jobs and industries that are yet to be developed … TEG is exactly the type of innovative, dynamic, and community focussed company that we need in Ireland.”