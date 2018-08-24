How do you ensure a graduate programme is the right fit for you?

It’s hard to know how you’ll fare in a graduate programme before it arises. Deloitte’s Find Your Fit assessment system aims to provide clarity to its applicants.

Imagine you’ve sent off a series of applications to graduate programmes at large enterprises. As you anxiously await your response, something occurs to you: what if you actually don’t like the programme?

Everyone’s life would be a lot easier if we could whip out a crystal ball and definitively determine what is yet to come. We can’t do that, so what options do we have? How can we ensure a graduate programme is a good fit?

Deloitte has designed a new online assessment tool called Find Your Fit to circumvent this issue. It connects graduates applying to programmes at the professional services firm to what best suits their strengths and interests.

“Think about what impact you think you’d make at Deloitte,” Finola Gallagher-Taaffe, talent acquisition manager at Deloitte Ireland, advises prospective candidates. “The application and interview process is designed so you can get to know us, as much as we’re getting to know you.

“At Deloitte, success is part of our DNA and our graduate programmes are designed so help you succeed. When you succeed, we succeed.”

Vidisha Vishwasa, a graduate at Deloitte, would be inclined to agree. She was initially hesitant when she was assigned to business intelligence service lines at Deloitte. Very quickly, however, she flourished. The combination of dynamic projects and incredible support from the team allowed her to develop professionally.

We chatted with Vishwasa about her experience working with Deloitte.

What did you study in college?

BE in information technology from India and master’s in applied computing from DIT.

With this programme, are you now working in your desired industry?

Yes! Absolutely.

What drew you to Deloitte when you were seeking work as a graduate?

I did a bachelor’s in IT and master’s in the same field. IT was not my field of interest. I applied to Deloitte thinking I could experiment with my interests in consulting, as Deloitte is one of the leading brands in consulting.

Based on my previous background, I was put under technology consulting to client site as a developer. I was asked to give it a shot. Initially I wasn’t happy but, after all the support and motivation I got from the team, I developed an interest in the technical work under business intelligence.

Deloitte gave me resources and time to work on myself. Today, I am extremely happy with my designation and I look forward now to becoming a subject-matter expert.

What expectations did you have before you began the programme?

I expected collaborative work and a friendly environment.

What duties and responsibilities were you given initially?

I worked on a proposal for an important bid. I was responsible for the documentation. I also worked with the HR team on the graduate recruitment process.

Did the scope of your work change as the programme progressed?

It was a two-week assignment and we were required to work to a tight deadline. Though there weren’t any changes to the scope of the work, I was given more responsibilities as the task progressed.

Can you describe a typical day in your role?

I am part of the information management team working as a business intelligence developer. My day-to-day activities include building reports based on requirements from business users, liaising with the business on project requirements, and training peer groups, new joiners and colleagues on various client technologies.

How do your responsibilities compare to more experienced employees’?

Deloitte believes in excellence and quality work. Regardless of the designation or the level, when work is given, we are expected to give quality deliverables.

Leadership is the core strength of the firm. Compared to experienced employees, graduates will have fewer responsibilities, and more time will be given to prove themselves. There is more scope for learning and understanding.

Do you feel more prepared for working life after completing this programme?

Yes! During the programme, we were given a glimpse of what was expected of us, of the challenges faced by many graduates and of how to overcome them.

We also got an opportunity to speak to our senior firm members, who shared their experiences and gave us an overview of the firm.

Why should someone apply for the graduate programme at Deloitte?

The graduate programme at Deloitte is an excellent opportunity to understand your own capabilities, explore your interests, learn and be a part of collaborative work. It encourages the management team to recognise good work and provides employees with ongoing opportunities and incentives to learn, develop and grow.

Deloitte is also a leading brand globally. The diversity of the services you get to work with and the experience you gain is worth launching a career.