8 future of work influencers you need to know about
People
8 future of work influencers you need to know about

The future of work is something we all need to know about. Who better to help you stay informed than some experts on the topic?

Are you ready for the future of work?

It seems to be one of the main questions on everyone’s minds at the moment and, with plenty of people scrambling to tell you what the future of work really means, it can be hard to figure out what you really need to listen to.

There’s a lot to get to grips with when it comes to the future of work. The current workforce might think about how their jobs will change and how they can upskill to protect themselves. Today’s graduates will need to think about the jobs they might have that don’t even exist yet.

And, throughout all of that, there is talk around how employee wellbeing will change, what will be different about the traditional workspace and whether or not ‘jobs for life’ will become a thing of the past.

Want to know some of the best people to listen to when it comes to all things future of work? We’ve got you covered.

Justine Brown (@Justinebrown)

Having worked at PwC for more than a decade, Justine Brown is now a director in the Workforce of the Future research programme, and in global people and organisation.

She has become a strong thought leader in the realm of the future of work, having co-authored a number of leading reports about what the future will mean for the workforce in years to come.

Jim Ware (@thefutureofwork)

Jim Ware is a workplace futurist, former Harvard Business School professor, and founder of The Future of Work Unlimited.

Ware is a partner in the London-based FutureWork Forum and has co-authored several books and research reports about the digital economy and its implications for leadership and organisational performance.

Cheryl Cran (@cherylcran)

Cheryl Cran is a consultant, author and keynote speaker as well as the founder of NextMapping, which prepares companies for the future of work.

A recognised influencer on the future of work, Cran has written extensively on what we can expect, and the steps companies and individuals need to take to prepare for the future.

Ravin Jesuthasan (@RavinJesuthasan)

Ravin Jesuthasan is a global expert in the future of work from Willis Towers Watson and author of a number of books on transformative HR and the future workforce.

Jesuthasan has led numerous research efforts on the global workforce, the emerging digital economy, the rise of artificial intelligence and the transformation of work.

Ravin was the lead partner for the World Economic Forum’s ground breaking study: Shaping the Future Implications of Digital Media for Society. He has also been a regular participant and presenter at the World Economic Forum.

Tara Levins (@Accenture_Irl)

Tara Levins is a managing director in Accenture’s consulting practice. She currently leads Future Workforce at Accenture in Ireland.

Levins is extremely knowledgeable about how organisations are coping with the fundamental workplace shifts driven by new technologies and the steps they need to take to equip their people to work with intelligent technologies.

Kevin Empey (@WorkmattersC)

Kevin Empey is the founder of Workmatters, an organisation development consulting firm focused on supporting business and HR leaders to prepare for the future of work.

A leader in the areas of people strategy and leadership development for more than 25 years, Empey is a qualified executive coach and has a master’s in leadership and management practice.

Karen O’Reilly (@employmum)

Karen O’Reilly is the founder of Employmum, an agency that specialises in finding flexible work solutions for women and mothers returning to the workplace.

With flexible hours becoming one of the biggest pillars within the future of work, O’Reilly is at the forefront of this movement. She recently said that flexible work is becoming a feasible option for most roles, and is definitely one to watch in the future of work.

Barry Asin (@BarryAsin)

Barry Asin is the president of Staffing Industry Analysts, a global adviser on staffing and workforce solutions.

Asin is an author and frequent speaker at industry events, sharing essential insights on leadership and the challenges, opportunities and rapid transformations around work today. He is renowned for his expertise on staffing and contingent labour.

How will AI change the workplace of the future?

