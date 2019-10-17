How can working at a life sciences company help hone your soft skills?

Shreya Salehittal explains why she chose to work at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care after moving to Ireland from India.

Graduate programmes can be great way to dip your toe in the water of the working world and get a feel for a company’s pace and culture. At Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, graduates get the chance to do that by collaborating with teams all across the company.

Siliconrepublic.com spoke to one of its graduate manufacturing engineers, Shreya Salehittal, about how her work days play out and how the programme is boosting her skillset.

Why Johnson & Johnson?

Salehittal moved to Ireland having studied engineering in India. She explained why she chose to work at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care after completing her master’s degree in UCD.

To her, the company represented “more than just a brand”.

“Exposure to the senior management team and exposure to all the different kinds of people working at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care is one of the main things that drew me to this role and to this particular site,” she said.

A not-so-typical day

Salehittal also offered some valuable insights into the format her days at the company typically take.

She described the regular meetings her team holds, saying: “We discuss the challenges we are facing and we discuss how we are going to improve them.

“No one day would be similar, as things change according to whatever we are facing that day.”

Those days see her work alongside people from a range of levels within Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, granting her knowledge of the diverse projects the company is driving.

“More experienced colleagues would obviously work on higher priority projects, but what we do is also of importance.

“The method of work, or the method of approaching the problem or the challenge, would be similar, which is good because we get to learn from what they are doing. And that’s a good kind of exposure that we get.”

Opportunities for graduates

That exposure enables those on the graduate programme not only to contribute to the company’s projects, but to progress their professional development, too.

“What the Johnson & Johnson Vision Care graduate programme offers is training in your soft skills, in your project management skills and in your time management skills,” Salehittal added.

“And all of this is not just for the company’s benefit, but for your career benefit as well.”

Watch the video above to find more.