From IT strategy to robotics: The varied career of a technology consultant

People
2 hours ago54 Views

Megan Maguire discusses her role in technology consulting at PwC and the constant evolution in the sector.

Are you intrigued by the prospect of a career in technology consulting, but not sure what a job in this sector actually involves? That’s how Megan Maguire felt before she started working in PwC.

Joining the company in 2016 as a graduate, her time at PwC has so far been varied. Now a senior associate on the technology consulting team, her journey through the company has seen her work with IT strategy, robotics and system implementation.

‘If you have a strong interest in problem-solving, I couldn’t recommend a career in technology consulting enough’
– MEGAN MAGUIRE

“For me, I didn’t even know what robotics was before starting in PwC. Now I’ve been on two robotics projects and implemented two robotics systems,” she said.

Now that she’s embedded in the teams and culture at PwC, Maguire has discovered why she’s suited to the industry and what direction she’d like her career to take. One thing she enjoys about that industry is its constant evolution, which she described as an experience that is “definitely unique to consulting”.

On the opportunities the company has granted her, she described the training she has undertaken, including robotics training and a project management certificate.

“PwC has helped foster my development by giving me the opportunity to get certificates in EPM and CRM system implementation,” she said, adding that she has “definitely learned a lot on the job”.

Based on her experiences and knowledge of the technology consulting landscape, Maguire offered some insights into what it takes to pursue a career in the field.

“What the client wants is always changing, so you need to stay on top of current market trends. If you have a strong interest in problem-solving, I couldn’t recommend a career in technology consulting enough.”

Watch the video above to find out more about working in technology consulting at PwC.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 having worked previously in communications for a digital content technology research centre and in media for Science Foundation Ireland. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. In no particular order, her passions include feminism, human rights, literature, her bichon frise and proper use of the Oxford comma. She likes to both read and write poetry.

