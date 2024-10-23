Tips for managers: Getting the most out of your team

The general manager of UK and Ireland for Henkel Consumer Brands shares his experience leading a team and points out the common pitfalls for managers.

Being a people manager can be difficult, no matter what size of team you have. But with the right approach, managers can thrive and make their team thrive too.

Tim Petzinna had to overcome the normal challenges that can come with being a leader as well as cultural differences that can come with moving country.

Born and raised in Germany, he studied management engineering, completing a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and a PhD in this field. He then joined Henkel straight after university, beginning with a role in supply chain and logistics.

“I then had an opportunity to work on a post-merger integration project in the US, followed by an executive assistant role for Henkel’s CEO. After that, I transitioned into sales in Germany and eventually became head of sales Germany,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

“Afterwards I was appointed as general manager in Thailand. I’ve worked in various capacities, including heading global sales and strategic growth, before moving to my current role as general manager [Henkel Consumer Brands] for the UK and Ireland.”

In his current role, Petzinna is responsible for sales, marketing, commercial excellence, R&D, and supply chain across the UK and Ireland, covering major retailers such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Amazon. “My team oversees the planning, forecasting, and distribution of products sourced mainly from mainland Europe.”

Leadership challenges

Having spent more than 24 years in the company, several of which have been in leadership roles, Petzinna has had to get to grips with many challenges when managing a team.

In particular, he found the move to Thailand particularly challenging because of cultural differences. “It was tough initially to build mutual trust and encourage open dialogue there, in the way I would have been previously used to, as the local culture tends to favour top-down decision-making,” he said.

“I worked hard to break those barriers and foster an environment where everyone could speak up. I believe in diverse perspectives and creating space for conflict and debate, which I think brings out the best ideas.”

However, he said that this challenge also taught him a lot about adaptability, while another major lesson he learned came from the merging of two divisions in the UK – laundry and beauty care.

“Each had its own management structure and culture. Bringing them together required a lot of listening and trust-building. We had different perspectives but had to create something new. It reinforced the importance of embracing conflict to arrive at the best solutions and then committing to a shared vision,” he said. “Those experiences helped shape me as a leader.”

Advice for managers

With his years of experience, Petzinna has found that one of the best ways to get the most out of a team is to build trust and this starts with being approachable and remaining human.

“I don’t believe in setting up barriers; instead, I focus on building bridges. I sit in the middle of my team rather than behind closed doors,” he said.

“I try to be the same person at work as I am at home with my family. I believe in leading by example and being present for my team, both professionally and personally.”

For other managers looking to grow their leadership skills, he said it’s important to focus on the big picture rather than the small details. “Don’t micromanage or pile on artificial pressure,” he said. “Lead by example, be approachable, and give your team the freedom they need to succeed. If you focus on trust, communication and long-term growth, the results will follow naturally.”

He added that micromanagement can be one of the most common pitfalls for managers. “Everyone needs to be empowered to take ownership of their work. I provide the vision and guidance, but I leave room for autonomy.

“Too much pressure might push results in the short-term, but it’s not sustainable. My role is to protect my team from unnecessary stress and let them do their best work.”

Despite being with Henkel for 24 years, Petzinna’s changing roles, divisions and countries have helped him grow. He said staying curious and open to change is important for anyone, not just managers.

“Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Try different things, even if it feels risky,” he said. “It’s the best way to learn about yourself and find where your true passion lies.”

