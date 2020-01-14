All Advice People Employers Jobs
What’s it like to develop consumer-focused UX for airlines?
People
Breffni Murdoch, Viasat Ireland. Image: Luke Maxwell/Siliconrepublic.com

What’s it like to develop consumer-focused UX for airlines?

2 hours ago66 Views

What does a typical day in the life of a front-end engineer at Viasat look like? We spoke to Breffni Murdoch to learn more.

A career in user experience design (UX) can take many shapes. Whether it’s consultancy work or in-house design, there are diverse and exciting routes open to a person with the right skills.

For Breffni Murdoch, his journey has led him to the in-flight entertainment division at Viasat Ireland. He talked to Siliconrepublic.com about his work routine and what he likes most about his job.

Viasat is a global communications company with a more than 5,000 employees across 28 locations. At its Dublin office at Charlemont Place, software development is the key focus. That’s where Murdoch, a principal front-end engineer, spends his days. So, what does a typical day in this role generally involve?

“I work a lot with remote developers and feature teams in the US,” he told us. “So, I will typically open up Slack in the morning. I’ll do some code reviews, I’ll see what work went on during the night. And then I’ll grab some coffee.”

Murdoch highlighted Slack as an important tool for communicating with his international colleagues – something he’s required to do on a daily basis. Thankfully, it’s a part of the job that he enjoys.

“I really enjoy working and collaborating with the international teams,” he said.

The ‘real strong point’ of Viasat

For anyone interested in a job such as this, Murdoch outlined the key skills that are needed in his role. “From a front-end engineering perspective, we’re heavily focused on consumer-focused UX. So, we heavily lean on React and TypeScript architectures,” he said.

But there’s plenty more to this position, and other aspects of his job that Murdoch likes include getting “to drive a lot of the tech” that his team uses, and the “collection of strong, intelligent, smart people” that he works with. “The real strong point of Viasat, though, is the people,” he added.

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 with previous experience in science communication and media. With a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication, she is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos.

More from careers

What’s it like to develop consumer-focused UX for airlines?
How customer-driven work can bring you from your kitchen to Qatar
What’s it like to develop consumer-focused UX for airlines?
What’s it like to work in the ‘fast-paced’ industry of in-flight product design?
What’s it like to develop consumer-focused UX for airlines?
Why the art of ‘managing expectations’ is important in a busy role
What’s it like to develop consumer-focused UX for airlines?
Why you shouldn’t ‘paint the Mona Lisa when a Banksy fulfils the goal’

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading