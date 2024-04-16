What is it like to work in medical device development?

Three workers at global healthcare company Viatris discuss the highs and lows of working in the medical device development sector and advise those with an interest in the area.

For anyone who wants to embark on a career in the healthcare industry, there are many sectors to choose from. You could chance your arm in areas such as pharma or biotech, or even a combination of the two; biopharma. One sector that sees a lot of growing interest these days is that of the medical device sector, a vital area in the wider industry of healthcare.

The medical device sector is rife with opportunity, with a spread of internships available to those interested in this area. But what is it like to actually work in the medical device sector? To find out, we spoke to three employees involved in different aspects of global device development (GDD) at Viatris.

Amy McGuire

For associate scientist Amy McGuire, an initial interest in R&D that was piqued in secondary school led her to securing work experience at Viatris while she was studying physics with biomedical science at Dublin City University (DCU). She recalls her first experience of working at Viatris being a “revelation” as she witnessed the extensive amount of work involved in medical device development. As her work experience stint drew to a close, McGuire says she knew she wasn’t ready to leave Viatris behind, so she was granted permission to complete her final year project within the GDD department, before securing a full-time position at the company after her degree.

In her current role within the Device and Product Performance unit of GDD, McGuire says that in simple terms, her duty is to prove that a device will work. “Device product performance looks at each component of the product and ensures that they will all work together to operate successfully,” she explains. “Within the laboratory team, we look at the different mechanical movements of the device and execute tests to simulate real-life use on force-measuring machines.”

When it comes to the most challenging parts of her role, McGuire points to the process of scheduling with stakeholders to facilitate project timelines. “Often, our priorities on projects need to change quickly and it has meant that I have needed to increase my agility across a variety of projects and tasks,” she says. “It is important to be organised to ensure that when you have to suddenly swap your focus, that you don’t lose track of the initial task once you have the time to return to it.”

The thing McGuire likes most about her job is being part of a team, while also having the independence to do her work when necessary. “I like that I am appreciated regularly for my inputs and outputs, which I find very encouraging. I also enjoy being part of a team and company that sticks to their core values and has a strong focus on patients and addressing healthcare needs globally.”

Alan Sorohan

Similarly to McGuire, device and product performance scientist Alan Sorohan embarked on a nine-month internship at Viatris’ GDD department during his third year of studying biotechnology at DCU. “This gave me an insight into the medical device industry within pharma when my course would have been more directed towards drug product manufacture,” he says, and like McGuire, Sorohan returned to the company in a full-time role after his degree.

In his role, Sorohan says his daily duties include both authoring and reviewing design control documents, as well as developing and executing equipment validation life cycle documentation for the laboratory. However, he says the majority of his time is spent developing and executing testing of the devices in development in order to ensure they meet the needs of patients. These day-to-day tasks often involve a lot of problem-solving, which Sorohan enjoys greatly.

“I get a great sense of fulfilment when an issue is fixed with my input – knowing these devices will be used to improve a patient’s life,” he says.

When he first began his career in this area, Sorohan found the steep learning curve challenging, especially being fresh out of college. However, he says he soon overcame these challenges with the help of his colleagues.

Rory West

For senior human factors engineer Rory West, the journey to Viatris and medical devices in general began a bit differently. After studying industrial design at The National College of Art and Design (NCAD), West spent some time in Canada working in hospitality, craft beer sales and graphic design, where he realised he wanted to refocus his career towards a “user-centred, creative profession”. He subsequently relocated back to Ireland to undertake a master’s programme in medical device design at NCAD, and joined Viatris after the completion of the degree.

According to West, the primary function of his role is to be the “voice of the intended users” of the company’s devices. “Whether we are designing a complex drug delivery system for use in a clinical environment or an inhaler that needs to be safe and easy to use for patients as young as five years old, it is essential to never lose sight of who you are designing for and to ensure the product meets their needs.”

In his day to day, West uses a wide variety of research methods – such as contextual enquiry, stakeholder interviews and surveys, and formative usability studies – to both inform the design of a device in the early stages of development, as well as confirming that the device meets user needs at the latter stages of development. He explains that challenges can erupt in his role, such as designing usability studies to demonstrate a device’s safety and effectiveness when there isn’t a clearly established industry approach.

Despite the challenges, West notes that his job is one of the few roles that witness the impact that a device can have on a patient’s life. “The ability to observe first-hand the challenges patients face and the opportunity to develop a product that can positively impact their lives is by far the highlight of my role.”

Progression and advice

When it comes to all three employees’ experiences at Viatris, one thing that they all share in common is the availment of beneficial mentorship and guidance opportunities from their co-workers.

“Everyone in GDD has always been extremely approachable and generous with their time to allow me to develop throughout the stages of my career,” says Sorohan, “especially in areas where I had very limited knowledge.”

This sentiment is echoed by McGuire, who was “struck” by the inclusiveness and helpful nature of her co-workers right from day one as an intern.

“There has always been a balance between receiving mentorship and guidance from senior team members while being allowed to work autonomously,” says West. “There is an inherent trust amongst the team and if you push yourself to take on growing responsibilities, you will have the opportunity to continuously gain experience and progress your career.”

With all this in mind, what advice do these three have for anyone considering a medical device career?

“It is well worth considering if you want to be at the leading edge of R&D,” says McGuire. “While the third-level educational choice needs to be relevant, there is a large scope within the industry across all STEM subjects that would lead into a similar career path I am on.”

Sorohan advises that those with an interest in the sector shouldn’t be afraid to move out of their comfort zone. “This industry is full of a wide variety of skillsets and the way the industry changes means things won’t always go the way you expect them to,” he explains, adding that if you’re unsure about something in this industry, don’t be afraid to ask. “It’s better to get things straight before you start, rather than carrying out an activity without all the information and having to pick up all the pieces afterwards.”

West emphasises that one should be prepared for a steep learning curve in a career such as this, but that hard work and the nature of the role can reap considerable benefits.

“If you focus on delivering in your areas of expertise to the best of your abilities, you will quickly build your knowledge outside of your function,” he says. “You can have a valuable impact on the development of essential products.”

