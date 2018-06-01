10 amazing start-ups from Amsterdam to watch

Amsterdam is one of Europe’s traditional business centres but is also a thriving hub for innovative tech start-ups.

A mercantile city, Amsterdam has been a haven for entrepreneurs and empire-builders since the 16th century and boasts one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world. The 17th century is considered the city’s golden age when it became one of the wealthiest cities in the world, presiding over a global trade empire.

It is still a vibrant trading and financial hub and dotted along its myriad of canals and winding streets are promising young start-ups and impressive start-up accelerators such as Rockstart which I visited last year. Startup Amsterdam provides a useful service for discovering all the meet-ups, bootcamps and investor events in the city, while a handy resource for discovering all about living, working and investing in Amsterdam is I Am Amsterdam.

The Dutch city is one of my favourite go-to places to get a sense of what European start-ups are up to, having attended a number of Irishman Paul O’Connell’s Uprise festivals in recent years.

Unfortunately for various reasons I was unable to attend the latest incarnation of Paul’s conferences, ZeroIn in April or The Next Web Conference 2018 in May, so here is my olive branch: 10 amazing start-ups to watch in Amsterdam in 2018.

Bolt Mobility

Bolt Mobility, or the “Dutch Tesla on two wheels” as it describes itself, makes internet-enabled clean energy scooters and has developed the AppScooter, an electric scooter that runs on Android apps and that can go from zero to 45kmph in 3.3 seconds. It has a range of up to 400km on a single charge and because there is no petrol engine its under-seat compartment can fit a full beer crate, or 65 litres of beer, which is always useful to know. Bolt Mobility was started in Delft in southern Holland by Bart Jacobsz Rosier and Marijn Flipse and moved to Amsterdam in 2017. Last October it raised €3m through equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs, bringing total funding so far to €6.1m.

BUX

Financial trading app BUX is a community-based platform aimed at people who have no experience of market trading to figure out how stocks work before starting trading for real. It operates in eight European countries and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It recently raised €10.6m in a Series C round in October followed by €1.3m in a crowdfunding campaign in November.

ElectricIQ

Electric IQ provides organisations with cyber threat intelligence through its Fusion Center platform. The company services financial and government organisations. The company was founded by Joep Gommers and Raymon van der Velde and has raised €20.5m to date, including most recently €14m in a Series B funding round from Keen Venture Partners and existing investors.

Fairphone

Fairphone claims to have made the world’s first fairly designed and produced modular smartphone using ethically sourced materials built in fair working conditions. Founded by Bas van Abel and Miguel Ballester, Fairphone has raised $17.9m to date, including €6.5m in a round led by Pymwymic and The DOEN Foundation. Prior to that it raised €9m in a crowdfunding round.

MessageBird

Build SMS functionality into your app or platform in minutes with our @StdLibHQ integration! https://t.co/m0oEquo8rJ — MessageBird (@messagebird) May 16, 2018

MessageBird provides a platform for companies to send and receive voice and text messages through its APIs, connecting enterprises to their global customers. More than 150,000 enterprises around the world are connected to its platform. MessageBird was founded by Adriaan Mol and CEO Robert Vis and last October raised $60m in a Series A round led by Atomico and Y Combinator. Prior to that it raised €120,000 in a seed round in 2016.

MyTomorrows

Our founder Ronald Brus MD is speaking at @CollisionHQ . Meet the CEO's & Founders of the fastest growing companies disrupting health tech #CollisionConf https://t.co/SWQ7HDrYcC — myTomorrows (@myTomorrows) May 1, 2018

MyTomorrows has developed a platform to help physicians and patients excluded from clinical trials to access drugs that are in development. Founded by Ronald Brus, Erdem Yavuz and Govert Schouten, MyTomorrows last year raised €10m in a round led by EQT Ventures with participation from Balterdon Capital and Sofinnova Partners, bringing total funding to date to $22.2m (€18.9m).

Ohpen

A SaaS-based core banking engine, Ohpen develops software tools for financial services firms to digitise their services in the cloud. Effectively it enables banks to release the shackles of legacy systems and embrace newer agile technologies. It was founded by Bas Wouwenaar, Chris Zadeh (CEO), Erik Drijkoningen and Ilco van Bolhuis. In February the company raised €25m in a Series C round led by private equity firm Amerborgh, bringing total funding to date to €40m.

ParkBee

ParkBee has created smart technology that opens up private carparks to the public. It currently serves more than 60 locations in the Netherlands and more than 20 in the UK. Founded by Jian Jiang and Tom Buchmann (CEO), ParkBee recently raised €5m in a funding round led by Statkraft Ventures

Stream.io

One of our goals is to help people see first hand how simple it is to build powerful social #apps with Stream. Check out our #Postman collection that demonstrates all of the #RESTful API endpoints to the Stream service. https://t.co/9E0xJx7MIF — getstream.io (@getstream_io) May 24, 2018

Founded in Amsterdam but also with offices in Boulder, Colorado, Stream.io has developed an API for personalised news feeds for app creators to build, integrate and scale feeds into their apps. Stream, which has an audience of more than 200m end users, last year raised $3m from investors that include Arthur Ventures, Techstars, Galvanize, Social Starts, V1VC, and Tahoma Ventures.

Virtuagym

Very happy to announce that Virtuagym made it to the Top 250 Scale-ups 2018 presented by Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship. It's great to get recognized for the hard work our team does. Onwards and upwards! https://t.co/8KMn33IqUx — Virtuagym (@Virtuagym) March 29, 2018

Virtuagym is a fitness platform and mobile app that allows gyms and fitness spaces to manage their business, including coaching, invoicing and membership. Founded by Hugo and Paul Braam, it has just raised €6m in a Series B round from Endeit Capital.

