Templafy will acquire sales enablement platform Napp

With the acquisition, Templafy aims to add collaboration and engagement tracking to its document creation infrastructure.

On Monday (18 May), Danish start-up Templafy announced that it plans to acquire Copenhagen-based B2B sales enablement platform Napp. The news comes after Templafy closed $25m in Series C funding at the end of April.

Templafy, which featured in Siliconrepublic.com’s Start-up of the Week series in 2018, aims to solve the problem of “document anarchy”, ensuring consistency across all of a company’s documents, presentations and emails.

The start-up automates compliance in business documents, with the goal of eliminating wasted administrative time. Last year, Templafy co-founder Christian Lund told Siliconrepublic.com about how the company approached its expansion into the US.

The acquisition

Templafy said that the acquisition of Napp will extend its document creation platform, enabling users to collaborate with recipients of business documents and track document performance. Recipients will be able to read, annotate and provide feedback on shared documents through Templafy’s web interface.

Lund, who is chief product officer at Templafy, said: “With the addition of Napp’s technology, we are expanding our support for enterprise document workflows by bringing actionable insights to our users on the documents they create every day.

“We expect the added functionality to help both employees and businesses achieve a faster and higher return on the efforts put into document creation.”

Templafy, which claims to have sold more than 2m licences worldwide, said the deal will help it to accelerate its product roadmap and strengthen its international growth strategy.

Niklas Laugesen, CEO and co-founder of Napp, added: “The technical capabilities of the Napp platform will reach new heights in combination with Templafy. Merging the two technologies will bring a unique offering to the market, where millions of users will be even further enabled on their document creation, sharing and engagement path.”

Napp, which was launched in 2017, counted eBay, Bosch, Lyreco and Grohe among its customers.