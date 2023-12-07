How to manage festive stress in the workplace

BrightHR’s Thea Watson offers advice to employers on how to manage workplace stress in the lead up to the holidays.

Christmas and the holiday season can be a stressful time for employees and employers alike.

As rewarding and restful as the season can be, it’s also a hectic time of year that can at times put a strain on your mental wellbeing.

With workloads piling up, finances getting tight, family coming to stay and school holidays impacting childcare arrangements – it’s safe to say that Christmas comes with a few extra stressors.

So, here are some tips for managing stress and ensuring you and your employees have a restful break.

Create a culture of switching off and reset your team

Unless you work in an industry where you must be available or reachable at all hours, it’s important for you and your employees to take a break from work emails.

Switching off on holiday is hard, especially if you manage a team or work in an industry where a full Christmas shutdown isn’t feasible. But having a minimum of three days over the Christmas period to forget about work will mean you and your team are far more productive and refreshed when you get back to it in January.

Give your staff a break to allow them to focus on recharging for the new year. That way they’ll come back to work ready and prepared for whatever 2024 has in store.

Set the right boundaries

It’s the most wonderful time of the year with work dos and parties galore! But make sure you have the right employee policies in place before you get too caught up in planning.

Remember, you’re still responsible for your employees and it’s important to treat workplace parties as an extension of the workplace.

Work celebrations like the Christmas party are a great opportunity to wind down and build a relationship with your employees. But they can also be unpredictable if alcohol is involved and could even lead to employee complaints and tribunals in extreme cases.

Manage annual leave and flexible working requests fairly

When it comes to Christmas, planning ahead of time with your workforce is key. Christmas is a busy time of year. Whether that’s because your employee has kids or caring responsibilities, they want to travel back to their hometown to spend time with family or are involved in community events. It can get hectic!

Even though you should have fair processes all year round, it’s especially important at this time of year to make sure you’re handling annual leave and requests for flexible working as fairly as possible.

It’s an expensive time of year especially as the cost of living continues to hit households hard. So, it’s important to offer your employees help, where and if you can. Whether that’s offering them extra shifts they can pick up on a first come, first served basis, or by offering staff low-cost perks and discounts to help them find affordable gifts for their loved ones.

Offer your staff wellbeing support

Not everyone has the same experience of Christmas, but most people have a pretty good understanding of the areas where the season can get a bit overwhelming.

The Christmas period is not only stressful but can be a difficult time for those who have lost loved ones and are celebrating without them for the first time.

Having access to an employee assistance programme that allows staff, managers and even business owners the chance to speak to a trained professional about the stress of the season can be indispensable this time of year.

By Thea Watson

Thea Watson is the chief international growth and marketing officer at BrightHR. A version of this article was previously published on the BrightHR blog.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.