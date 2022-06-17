6 workplace communications tools these leaders can’t work without

We asked some of our previous Start-up of the Week participants to tell us what tools they love to use for staying in touch with their colleagues.

Let’s face it, chat apps and communications tools are pretty essential to our daily working lives. Whether you’re a software developer, an educator or CEO of your own start-up, you need to be able to contact your colleagues.

Our reliance on our beloved tech tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail, Microsoft Teams and Slack only increased during the pandemic when many of us got to grips with remote working for the first time.

Now, as society continues its embrace of hybrid work, remote work and distributed working, our comms tools are only going to prove even more indispensable.

There’s a lot of choice when it comes down to which tools you and your colleagues use. Many companies are also fast introducing new products designed to make connecting with our co-workers easier.

Generally speaking, it seems that the most loved communication tools are the classics that we all know and love already.

When Silicon Republic asked some of its previous Start-up of the Week participants to name their must-have comms tools, they opted mostly for the old reliables.

Read on to find out who chose what and how the tools they love could help you.

Slack

There’s a lot of Slack fans out there. Five start-up founders recommended the messaging platform.

Strikepay’s Oli Kavanagh described the app as “the lifeblood of communication for our whole remote-first team.”

Conor Lyden of Trustap said his team uses Slack for all internal communication. “It’s great that so many other products we use can integrate into it and give us one connected hub,” he added.

Other fans of Slack include the Legitify, Refurbed and Tympany Medical teams.

It’s no surprise that so many founders and their colleagues rely on Slack every day. It was designed specifically for workplace communication.

The Salesforce-owned company makes regular updates to its product offering, also. Last year, it made sure it was serving its hybrid and remote users by introducing Slack Huddles.

The live conversation tool is aimed at digital-first companies. It aims to replicate the spontaneous discussions people have in the office. The idea is for users to be able to drop in and out of these virtual conversations or ‘huddles’ and collaborate or contribute as needed.

Slack Huddles was then followed by other updates such as Slack Clips, a video collaboration tool aimed at a similar market to Huddles.

Microsoft Teams

A mainstay of the Silicon Republic team, Microsoft Teams is broadly similar to Slack in that it offers videoconferencing, chat functions, file storage and lots of integrations.

It can be used in tandem with other Microsoft tools such as Outlook, Word and Excel, but it also works well on its own.

Danalto co-founder Albert Baker described his relationship with Teams as “a love-hate relationship,” but added that he doesn’t know how his company would have survived the pandemic without it.

Speaking of the pandemic, Teams’ user base increased at such a rate that in March 2020 it reported a European-wide outage.

Like Slack, Teams upped its game on the hybrid and remote-working front over the past year. It introduced new chat features, video layouts and wellness tools. It is also trying to run on less power than before to minimise service outages. Earlier this year, it revealed it now runs on 50pc less power compared to June 2020.

Besides Baker, other start-up founders who swear by Teams include Novus Diagnostics and Tympany Medical.

Tympany Medical’s CEO and co-founder, Dr Liz McGloughlin, uses both Slack and Teams despite them being competitors.

“We grew remotely during the pandemic with some team members not seeing each other face to face for over 15 months,” she said, adding that she and her colleagues send messages even when they’re in the same room.

WhatsApp

The ubiquitous messaging app is used by millions of people for work and pleasure. The Meta-owned app doesn’t have as many functions as some other tools on this list, but it is still useful for informal and fast communication.

For these reasons, Stimul.ai’s Naomh McElhatton singled it out as one of her team’s must-haves.

“Honestly, we use a number of tools in product development, but what I actually love the most given our current set up is WhatsApp,” said McElhatton.

“It is our connector for brain dumps, staying in touch and being able to swap thoughts in real time, super quickly at any time of the day.”

When using WhatsApp for work purposes, it’s a good idea to encrypt chat history backups in Google Drive or in the iCloud. The platform introduced the option for users to encrypt their chat history backups last year.

The app’s most recent update is slightly more frivolous, but it could still come in useful for injecting a bit of levity into workplace communication. As of very recently, you can now send emoji reactions on WhatsApp.

Zoom

Novus Diagnostics co-founder and COO Dr Elaine Spain included the videoconferencing platform in a list of aids that helped her and her team survive the pandemic.

Thanks to its surge in users during this period, Zoom’s bottom line soared. Like some of the other tools on this list, Zoom has steadily introduced new functions aimed at hybrid and remote users.

Some of these are fun. For example, in March it said it was letting users attend meetings as animal avatars to “inject fun” into work meetings.

The feature might not be for everyone, but Zoom has also been working on whiteboard features, an automated translation tech, a tool for hybrid workplace video calls and a hotdesking feature.

Discord

“We use Discord as a team as a virtual workspace, which works great,” according to Dave Byrne, founder and CEO of ReaDI-Watch.

Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform that is particularly popular with gamers. Users have the ability to communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media and files in private chats or as part of communities called servers.

It was in talks to be acquired by Microsoft last year, however, the discussions were fruitless.

Teemyco

The Swedish start-up offers dispersed employees a virtual office space to meet through voice and video connections.

Legitify CEO and co-founder Aida Lutaj listed the tool among several she needs in her life. Lutaj’s co-founder and Legitify’s CPO, Arko Ganguli agreed the tool was useful for interacting with other colleagues “on an ongoing basis.”

While not as established as some on this list, Teemyco raised $3.2m for its virtual office spaces in June 2021. It only established itself in late 2019.

