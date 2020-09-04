Confluence: What is it and what does it bring to remote working?

Confluence, the remote-working tool made from the same company as Trello, is a potential winner for some trying to project manage right now.

Like many other around the world, you may be reading this as someone who is working from home for the foreseeable future. You’ve probably put a lot of effort into your home office setup and filled it with potted plants or even gone to the extent of piping in ambient office sounds.

But nothing prepares you for the organisational minefield that is a collaborative project with only you, your computer screen and a dozen other people on instant messaging tools. As you can imagine, many remote working tools are now in high demand, including one called Confluence.

Owned and developed by Atlassian – the company behind another popular workplace tool called Trello – Confluence is both a free product for small teams and a paid-for subscription for larger organisations.

So what does it do?

Atlassian describes Confluence as “a team workspace where knowledge and collaboration meet”. In other words, it’s a place where people can work from a series of pages shared in the cloud and all sing from the same hymn sheet.

The main feature which users work from is ‘pages’. While a number of page templates exist, users can generate their own ways of sharing project plans to meeting notes, troubleshooting guides, policies and various other ideas.

However, it is possible to create a page thatcan’t be seen until you publish it in your group with other team members. You can even select an option to not notify team members when you’ve published a draft page, but they can still see it if they check the shared space.

Pro tip ✅: Stay in your flow and hold space for a future document with a placeholder link. Just type [Placeholder Page Name]() and keep your work moving forward. https://t.co/5OVBtqCMNm#confluencetips pic.twitter.com/otphhr1Xr6 — Atlassian Confluence (@Confluence) August 28, 2020

By default, a published page can be edited by anyone with access to it, but restrictions can be placed on it so that, for example, other users can see a page but not edit it. Similar to how Trello users can organise their various cards, Confluence pages have coloured labels added to them to make them stand out and be easier to search for in the in-built search engine.

If you want to edit the page, a number of expected features are included like being able to add an image, add a number of attachments or change the formatting. There’s also a number of ‘slash command’ shortcuts available.

So, for example, putting ‘/table’ into the page will create a table while entering ‘/toc’ will create a table of contents.

Up to 12 people can edit a page at the same time and changes save and sync automatically, in real-time, so everyone editing sees the same thing. The avatars near the publish button tell you who is editing a page, and the plus symbol next to the avatars lets you invite more people to edit with you.

What else can it do?

As with many other working remotely right now, slips in communication have become increasingly common when people are not sitting right beside one another. When you’re sitting at your desk at home – or your kitchen table – knowing what someone is working on might be a total mystery, or that you don’t know what one team is doing in a large-scale project.

In the same way that a whiteboard on an open-plan office could tell a team where a project is at or what needs to be done, Confluence tries to gather all these goals together on a single page that everyone can work from.

Pro tip ✅: Time flies. Stay on top of your deadlines with the date shortcut. Type // to quickly add dates to your pages! pic.twitter.com/0AuP1vL3pL — Atlassian Confluence (@Confluence) August 21, 2020

Due dates and a checklist of tasks can be set to help manage project timelines while individuals can be tagged on to them for everyone to see.

With many companies in a massive state of flux, some employees may be fearful that they’re going to have a job in the near future. So rather than sending emails, employers can use Confluence as one way of posting regular updates such as policy changes via a posted message or video. Through the app, employees could also respond with any questions of their own.

There are other collaborative tools out there you have no doubt used at some point in the past – such as Google Docs – but Confluence adds another potential option for teams working remotely that might just suit their needs.