The step-by-step guide to getting the job you want

Searching for a job can be a pretty daunting affair. However, you can maximise your chances of landing a dream role with this guide spanning everything from structuring your CV to acing your interview.

There are a lot of moving parts involved in the job search, all of which are nerve-racking and can easily go the wrong way. Impressions are made in mere seconds and small mistakes can be to your detriment.

So, how do you ensure that nothing goes wrong while simultaneously ensuring that you stand out from the rest of the pack and nab the role of your dreams?

The first step is your CV. You may be rather horrified to discover that a recruiter actually spends very little time looking at the CV that you spend hours hunched over a computer labouring on. In fact, a HR study from IBM found that they could spend as little as six seconds reading your résumé.

The best way to mould your CV to this reality is to rely on facts, figures and bullet points of information at the top. This will allow the recruiter or HR manager to quickly create a full picture in their mind of who you are as a candidate.

As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, brevity is the soul of wit, and it should also be the soul of your CV. Whittle it down to only the most relevant information. If a recruiter wants to see beyond your last two or three roles, they can check your LinkedIn.

Let’s say you successfully mount these hurdles and are called for an interview. It’s a lot of pressure – a meeting that will likely last less than an hour could determine the course of your life for the next few years.

You should dress to impress in an outfit that is clean and professional. Even if the workplace is very casual, dress business casual at least. You should also make sure you wear something comfortable – you don’t want to be shifting around during the interview, lest you look unfocused and lacking in confidence.

Ask questions to demonstrate interest but try not to take up more than five minutes. Do prepare to be faced with tough questions yourself, such as gaps in your CV or why you’re leaving your current role – but don’t talk negatively about anyone you have ever worked for.

