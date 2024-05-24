What cybersecurity jobseekers need to know

We heard from industry experts about the skills and roles that are most in demand right now and the best tips for jobseekers.

Throughout the week we have examined the changing world of cybersecurity, from the impact of generative AI to the threat of quantum attacks. With this in mind, there’s no denying that it’s an exciting time to work in cybersecurity and we’ve already heard about that from those working in the field.

So what do cybersecurity jobseekers need to know about the current landscape? According to PwC’s Neil Redmond, Ireland’s cybersecurity sector is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing digitalisation, regulatory requirements and the need to protect critical infrastructure.

“Companies across sectors are investing in cybersecurity talent, technologies and strategies to safeguard against cyberthreats,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

“The roles most in demand are ones focusing on the upcoming regulations and how organisations can meet the challenges of compliance with DORA, NIS2 and the EU AI Act for example.”

Who are companies looking for?

Redmond said roles that are most in demand are regulatory specialists, identity and access management implementers, and cloud security architects.

Orlagh Lynch, chief information security officer at Workhuman, agreed and said that while all levels of skills are in demand right now, “those that are difficult to develop in-house, such as cloud security and DevSecOps, are particularly sought after”.

Redmond added that a strong background with technical hands-on experience is a prerequisite for any of those roles. “Regulatory specialists must have practiced experience with regulations such as DORA, NIS2 and an understanding of industry frameworks like NIST. For identity and access management and cloud security roles, hands-on technical proficiency is essential,” he said.

However, Lynch said that while technical proficiency is important, it’s not the be all and end all when working in cybersecurity. “Effective communication skills and collaboration are also highly valued, as cybersecurity professionals need to work with stakeholders at all levels of the organisation,” she said.

“Additionally, a key trait I would look for is genuine interest and curiosity. While the field is experiencing high demand, without that interest and ability to stay ahead of the curve, individuals are unlikely to thrive in the cybersecurity space.”

Top tips for jobseekers

When it comes to dishing out expert advice, Redmond said he likes to focus on education and awareness. “Begin by pursuing a degree or further education in cybersecurity or related fields. Technical knowledge is essential, and staying informed about market trends is equally crucial,” he said.

“Look at how the cybersecurity landscape has evolved over the past five years to gain insights into where the demand will be in the near future.”

Keeping the soft skills in mind, Lynch said it’s important to work on your communication skills. “While technology is essential in defending against cyberthreats, it’s the human factor that ultimately determines success or failure. Bringing a human touch to cybersecurity is crucial for anyone entering the field,” she said.

“Understand the role and talk to people in the field about what their day to day looks like. While the cybersecurity field may often be portrayed as thrilling and fast-paced, it’s essential to recognise that incident investigations can involve long hours.”

Finally, she advised trying some cybersecurity games such as capture the flag to help upskill. “Embracing challenges with enthusiasm and determination makes good practice for an information security role.”

