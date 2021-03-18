Having surveyed 1,000 people who bounced back after being let go, ResumeLab shares its advice to help others do the same.

Looking for a new job is always challenging, but there are certain things that can make you feel like you’re at a disadvantage. Maybe you took a gap year and can’t figure out how to explain it to prospective employers, or you might be trying to break into a new field altogether.

Or maybe your previous employer let you go and now you need to get your career back on track. If that’s the case, you may be wondering how well you’ll bounce back, or how your salary will be affected.

ResumeLab surveyed 1,000 people in employment who had been fired at some stage in their career to find out more. On average, it took respondents five months to find a new job after being let go.

If you were fired from your last role, one of the biggest questions you might have is whether or not you need to tell an interviewer the truth about this.

In this survey, the margin was tight; 54pc said they were upfront about being let go during the interview process. However, ResumeLab said that people may be more likely to reveal these details they were fired due to unforeseen circumstances such as budgetary cuts, rather than for performance reasons.

You might expect your career progress to be stunted and your salary to drop if you’ve been fired. However, the majority of survey respondents said the next job they got was on the same level as their previous one.

On average, respondents did report a drop in their salaries. Women reported a bigger drop than men, with salaries falling by 3.4pc and 2.1pc on average, respectively.

For respondents who found a new job in a new industry after being fired, 57pc said they gained a higher-ranking role.

Aside from seniority level and salary, ResumeLab said that switching industries can increase your chances of finding a new job after getting fired. It also said that people who found employment in a new industry after being let go were more likely to be satisfied with their salary than those who stayed in the same industry.

