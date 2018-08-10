These easy office desk hacks will transform your workspace

Your workspace should work for you. Implementing these simple tips and tricks can help you be happier and more productive while at the office.

Most people want to do the best job they can in as little time as possible. We’re all guilty of making overly ambitious to-do lists only to realise come lunch time that we haven’t done nearly as much as we’d anticipated.

It’s not the end of the world if you don’t get through the day’s to-do list. If you’re beginning to worry that you’re inordinately prone to distraction, though, you may want to figure out what is so often pulling you away from important tasks.

Phones and social media are common culprits. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with taking breaks. In fact, it’d be worse for your health and productivity if you didn’t take breaks. It doesn’t mean Twitter updates aren’t an unholy time suck.

What do you do, however, when you’ve blocked your social media accounts on your work computer and turned off your phone only to find you’re still distracted?

Don’t underestimate the impact of your environment. Take a look around your workspace and ask yourself if you think it’s conducive to happy, productive work. If not, you can implement a few simple tricks to make your workspace work for you.

An office plant can increase productivity by as much as 15pc as well as being a lovely addition to any desk. Research also suggests that looking at the colour green can make you more productive. This explains the trend among forward-thinking workplaces towards ‘biophilic design’, which incorporates as much living foliage into office design as possible to get employees’ creative juices flowing.

The scent of peppermint can also have some productivity-boosting effects, with research suggesting that it can enhance cognitive performance and improve concentration. You can pick up a bottle of peppermint essential oil at most health food stores and keep it at your desk. Throughout the day, take a few whiffs to wake yourself up. You can also try applying a few drops to your temples and wrists, but exercise caution – undiluted essential oils can sometimes irritate the skin.

Another way to get your peppermint fix is chewing gum, as some scientists suggest it can improve concentration. Though you needn’t isolate yourself to the minty flavours – any flavour that strikes your fancy will do. Keep a pack in arm’s reach for when you’re feeling a bit of a lull.

For more awesome office desk hacks, check out the infographic below brought to you by The Business Backer.