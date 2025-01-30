Where tech meets pharma: The skills you need to succeed

Viatris’ Carol O’Donnell talks about the most in-demand roles and skills right now and how candidates can stand out in a thriving industry.

For IT workers, the traditional tech industry isn’t the only area where your tech skills are needed. Pharma and life sciences are in constant need of skills in data analysis, AI, software engineering and other tech areas.

And for a company such as Viatris, which sits right on the cusp of technology and pharmaceuticals, those cross-functional skills are even more important.

A global healthcare company, Viatris has its global device development (GDD) team based in Dublin, where workers utilise cutting-edge technology to design medical devices, device delivery systems and drug-device combination products. Meanwhile, the R&D injectables team in Galway specialises in the development of sterile injectable therapies used in therapeutic areas such as oncology, specialty medicines, immunology and pain management.

Carol O’Donnell, a talent acquisition partner at the company, said the recruitment landscape in Ireland is constantly evolving and staying ahead requires a proactive approach.

“Technology and pharmaceuticals are becoming increasingly intertwined, and this evolution is reshaping both industries,” she said.

“The use of technology is integral to improving drug delivery systems and enhancing patient outcomes. Our team employs cutting-edge tools to design and industrialise combination products, ensuring they are effective and user-friendly.”

She added that Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem makes it “a hotspot” for the convergence between tech and pharma at a critical time in the industry.

“As devices become more sophisticated, the demand for tech-savvy engineers, data scientists, and software specialists will only grow, offering exciting careers that combine technology and patient care.”

In-demand roles and skills

So, what kind of roles are on offer within the industry? For Viatris, O’Donnell said it’s actively seeking engineers and scientists from a wide range of backgrounds including R&D as well as “all things quality, production and regulatory”.

While it’s hard to pinpoint a few main skills needed, some common traits she looks for in candidates are expertise in mechanical and biomedical engineering, materials science, process development and analytical testing.

“Skills in design for manufacture, tool design, and quality assurance are highly valued, particularly for the GDD team. Familiarity with tools like CAD software and statistical analysis programs are also important depending on the role you are applying for.”

O’Donnell also pointed out that non-technical skills remain in demand, especially adaptability, collaboration, integrity and empathy. “A candidate who approaches challenges with curiosity and a solution-oriented mindset will thrive,” she said.

“For example, being able to manage diverse teams or navigate complex projects while maintaining a strong focus on the company’s objectives can make all the difference.”

An ideal candidate for O’Donnell would be someone “purpose-driven, collaborative and thrives through challenge”.

“A person who thrives at Viatris likely balances technical expertise with emotional intelligence, fostering strong relationships both internally and with external stakeholders,” she said. “Moreover, being adaptable in a dynamic industry like pharma is key.”

How to stand out as a candidate

For those looking to succeed in the health-tech industry, O’Donnell said it’s not just about showing off your technical experience, but about explaining “the why behind your career journey” and ensuring that matches with the company you’re hoping to work for.

“Did you design a device that improved patient outcomes? Did you lead a project that made processes more efficient while reducing waste? Share these stories in a way that demonstrates both expertise and purpose.”

She also talked about the importance of networking to show your curiosity about the industry you want to work in and the specific company you want to work for.

“Finally, embrace a mindset of continuous learning. Staying ahead of trends in pharma will demonstrate your readiness to contribute to the company’s forward-looking vision.”

