Learn how to start your own podcast ‘in your pyjamas’

Thinking of pivoting into podcasting or simply trying your hand at a new skill? This guide from Waterford IT’s Mark Graham could help.

Mark Graham, a lecturer in music at Waterford IT, has developed and launched a new video resource for budding podcasters. With tips on free and easy-to-use tools, Graham’s video aims to help people get up and running with the necessary skills.

Graham draws on his own experience as producer and presenter of The Irish Music Industry Podcast. The podcast began just over a year ago and has since reached number one on the Irish podcast charts on multiple occasions.

Alongside his work as a podcaster and academic, Graham also has experience working for RTÉ Radio, Today FM and WLR FM and his ongoing work as a member of the band King Kong Company.

“Creating podcasts is an exercise I’ve worked on with BA Music students, and some of the most engaging results were students interviewing and recording family members, asking and discovering things about their closest loved ones that they never knew before,” Graham said.

“There’s never been a better time to do something like that, and even if those interviews never get shared publicly, they’re a wonderful thing to have.

“Truth be told, making things like this is also incredibly fun, and most people will already have everything they need to get started.”

According to Waterford IT, Graham’s own podcast has been used by lecturers in other third-level institutions around Ireland to help teach students about the music industry. He has also been asked to record the podcast live at other colleges and festivals across the country.

“There are more people listening to and creating podcasts than ever before. As the scope of what mainstream radio covers has started to narrow, the depth and range of what podcasts cover is expanding,” he said. “There are so many free tools available to create and promote podcasts, coupled with tools for remotely communicating with people, this might be the best time ever to start your own podcast.”

In Graham’s instructional video and accompanying resources, he talks about the tools needed and how they can be harnessed to get a podcast started.

“Hopefully this video might provide a spark to light some creative fires or at the very least provide a bit of distraction and give us an excuse for talking to ourselves while we walk around the house,” Graham added. “Podcasting is something you can do in your pyjamas.”