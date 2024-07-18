HR Buddy to create 20 new jobs in the next 12 months

The jobs announcement comes after the launch of the company’s Employer of Record service late last year.

Human resources consultancy firm HR Buddy has today (18 July) announced the creation of 20 new jobs to be generated across the next 12 months. HR Buddy provides outsourced HR consultancy, payroll services and compliance documentation to small and medium-sized businesses in Ireland, and with the launch of an Employer of Record (EOR) service last year, the firm is stepping into the international market.

The new roles will be cater for hybrid and flexible working arrangements and will be spread across Ireland in the areas of HR, finance, payroll, IT and business development. The company founded in 2017 by Damien McCarthy and Michael Spillane is headquartered in Killarney, Co Kerry and has an additional office at the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin.

HR Buddy rebranded from Killarney HR and Payroll in March of 2021 and in May of the same year announced the creation of 12 new jobs following the launch of an online portal designed to provide businesses with round-the-clock access to protection, advice and guidance.

“HR Buddy was fully equipped to offer all the expertise needed for organisations wishing to place and employ people in Ireland and our Employer of Record service has seen huge growth over 2024 in particular,” said McCarthy, who is managing director of HR Buddy.

He also noted the company has seen an encouraging response since launching the EOR service and plans to continue investing in the internal team to meet the demands of a growing, international client base. “I am very proud of our existing team in enabling us to expand to compete internationally,” said McCarthy.

In 2022, HR Buddy partnered with remote work non-profit Grow Remote to help employers across Ireland connect with remote HR professionals. In May of this year, McCarthy gave his insights into the discourse around smoking and vaping policies within the workplace.

