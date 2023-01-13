5 fun ways to brush up on your Python skills

If you work in programming, you are very likely to be familiar with Python. Here’s a few things you can look into to refresh your skills.

Python is one of the most popular and widely used programming languages, so it’s one of the best skills to learn.

Having Python skills on your CV will ensure you’re an attractive candidate in a lot of jobs. If you’re coming to Python for the first time, you should check out the Python Software Foundation (PSF) which is the official organisation behind Python.

On its website, you’ll find information about worldwide Python communities and forums, as well as all the use cases for Python.

The website has some helpful guides for beginners, too. It’s a good idea to use these in tandem with some of the exercises on this list (and on the internet more generally) to teach yourself how to use it.

Even people who have experience using Python should keep testing themselves fairly regularly, and these fun games, short courses and event ideas are ideal for refreshing memories.

Here’s five things to do to brush up on your Python skills.

Play games

If you know where to look, the internet has loads of games and learning exercises that can help Python learners test themselves and have fun at the same time.

Online role-playing game (RPG) CodeCombat offers programmers of all ages a chance to have fun, with other popular languages such as JavaScript, CSS and HTML also supported alongside Python.

It’s particularly good for young programmers as its design is very kid-friendly and it has plenty of resources for parents and teachers on its website.

Codewars is another fun game for Python learners. Players can progress from beginner to master level by completing various coding challenges. It has exercises for programming novices, as well as developers of all levels.

Hacker Rank

If gaming isn’t your thing but you’re competitive, you might like to check out Hacker Rank, a website that lets programmers practice their skills and compete with others.

The advantage of using Hacker Rank is it’s also a site where many of the world’s biggest tech companies source their talent. It is used by big names including VMWare, Stripe, Adobe and LinkedIn.

You can show off your achievements and Python prowess on your Hacker Rank profile, meaning it’s a good multi-use resource if you’re programming with the intention of landing a job.

Do a short course

If you think you need a bit of extra guidance learning Python, it’s no harm to do a course in it. There are many inexpensive online courses you can do in your spare time.

For beginners, there’s several highly rated courses on Udemy that will give you a foundation in everything you need to know.

Those with Python experience might be interested in a course that teaches them to use Python in a new way, for example, a Python and machine learning course.

Experiment

Even when you’re an advanced Python programmer, it’s always a good idea to keep your skills sharp with consistent use.

By keeping on top of the developments in all things Python, you’ll be able to see what others are using it for – which might prove a source of inspiration for some of your own projects.

Attend events

Did you know there is a very active international Python community? You can find out about these Python devotees via the PSF’s website (mentioned in the introduction) or you can do your own digging.

Last year some Dublin-based Pythoners helped organise and run one of Europe’s biggest volunteer-led Python conferences. EuroPython 2022 was held in July 2022 in the Irish capital. More than 1,000 developers gathered in Dublin to show their love for Python, and that’s not counting the people who attended the events virtually.

Python Ireland is a wonderful group to get involved with if you’re interested in regular meet-ups with programmers. The group has a newsletter and it has international links with other communities.

