The skills you need this year, according to tech employers

We spoke to some of Ireland’s employers about the kind of tech workers they’re looking for and the skills they need.

It’s one thing familiarising yourself with the roles that are theoretically most in demand for the year ahead, but in order to get a real sense of what employers are looking for, we got in touch with some of the companies looking to grow their tech teams to find out a bit more about the kind of roles they’re hoping to fill this year and the skills they want in their candidates.

Accenture

Multinational consultancy firm Accenture is looking to fill both senior and junior positions across the technology spectrum. Grainne Horgan, the recruitment lead for Ireland, said they’re looking for senior people in data science, technology strategy, utilities and software and platform roles as well as those with skills in Java, cybersecurity, GenAI and network engineering

For junior roles, Horgan said the company is looking for sales, customer support, content moderation, tech support, and finance and banking roles. “Most roles would require fluency in a second European language,” she said.

Fidelity Investments

Mitchell Cash, director of talent acquisition and development at Fidelity Investments Ireland, said the company is currently hiring for a customer contact centre based in Galway. “This involves seeking talent in data and systems engineering, as well as site reliability and DevOps engineering, at all levels of seniority.”

He added that Fidelity is also continuing its search for software engineers for both its Dublin and Galway offices. “These roles will contribute to some of our key business units within Fidelity Ireland, including asset management and workplace investing, and will support the growth of our digital assets organisation.”

PwC

Jonathan Hayes, a director in technology consulting at PwC, said the company will continue to focus on graduate recruitment and mid-level professional hiring this year.

“Bringing new talent into the firm remains a priority,” he told SiliconRepublic.com. “We are looking for individuals who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, to help us stay ahead in a competitive market.”

With this in mind, Hayes said key skills PwC is looking for are AI development, data transformation and governance experience. “We’re looking for seasoned professionals that have experience delivering multi-year data transformations. This includes familiarity with AI toolsets, cloud platforms, data transformations, data management toolsets and reporting and analysis skills.”

TCS

Leeanne Patterson, head of HR at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ireland, said the skills needs of the company have had to evolve alongside the developing tech trends and, as such, the company will have a variety of roles to fill across different seniorities. “These roles include those in the area of cloud, cyber, digital marketing, data, actuarial and back office,” she said.

“Whilst the skillset for each of these varies, it’s clear that the ability to work with AI, to harness data and to blend soft skills with technical knowledge will be incredibly important.”

